Mr Goje said in spite of the calls from his supporters, he had, because of his loyalty to the president and for the interest of the party, decided to step down from the race.

Danjuma Goje, a Nigerian senator (APC-Gombe Central), on Thursday explained why he decided to step down his ambition for Ahmed Lawan (APC-Yobe) in the race for the Senate presidency in the ninth Assembly.

Mr Goje, who thanked his supporters and associates across the country, spoke with reporters after a meeting he had with Mr Lawan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja on Thursday.