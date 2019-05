Mr Buhari says the addition of about N90 billion to the budget by lawmakers would make it difficult for the government to realise its set objectives.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the 2019 appropriation bill of N8.92 trillion into law but said adjustment of the budget by the National Assembly may affect its smooth implementation.

Speaking at the event which took place at the president’s mini-conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mr Buhari said the addition of about N90 billion to the N8.83 trillion he submitted to the legislature would make it difficult for the government to realise its set objectives.