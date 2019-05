Nigeria spent about $29.7 million to import apples in 2018, to rank 47th largest importer in the world.

It was not the setting expected of farmland harbouring a rare crop. About a plot of well-tended land enmeshed in other plantations was all Samuel Okoli needed to keep his passion of growing apples in Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State.

The trees remain flourishing green – green amidst the blazing sun of a prolonged dry season that only gave way to wetness a few days ago. Ordinarily, apple trees are not expected of a tropical region as Kaduna’s.