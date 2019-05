The 30-day medication helps prevent HIV from replicating and spreading in the body as long as it is first taken within 72 hours after exposure.

Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for HIV is a short-term treatment with the antiretroviral drug to reduce one’s chance of becoming infected with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) after a potentially high-risk situation.

