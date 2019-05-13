VIDEO: I have no apology for my comment on godfatherism in Lagos – El-Rufai

Mr El- Rufai also spoke about his comments on godfathers in Nigerian politics which has generated a lot of interests.

Speaking after his meeting with the president Muhammadu Buhari, governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna said he discussed security matters affecting his state with Mr Buhari.

He said the meeting also discussed the Abuja/ Kaduna expressway. He assured that “based on the measures taken so far by security agencies, the Kaduna/Abuja expressway is now safe for travellers”.

Mr El- Rufai also spoke about his comments on godfathers in Nigerian politics which has generated a lot of interests.

He said all he did was to discuss a template of defeating godfathers which he used in Kaduna State successfully.

“Whoever feels offended, that is his problem,” he said.