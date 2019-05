Extortion of money from the drivers is no longer news as many of them had expressed their dissatisfaction over such activities.

Officials of joint Taskforce operating in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has continued to harass taxi drivers and extort their hard earn money on a daily basis.

Extortion of money from the drivers is no longer news as many of them had expressed their dissatisfaction over such activities.

Mr Alex, a taxi driver is one out of thousands of drivers that have fallen victim of their unkind act.

Watch Video: