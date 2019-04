Yakubu Gowon said he pledged “full loyalty to my nation, my country, and the new government.”

Two video clips have emerged showing how former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, reacted when his government was overthrown in 1975.

In one of the short clips, Mr Gowon was seen maintaining a calm mien even as he moved to be briefed about details of the military intervention back home. In the second video, he addressed a press conference calling for calm in the interest of peace and unity among Nigerians.