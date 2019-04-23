VIDEO: Obasanjo thrills kinsmen with dance steps in Ibogun Olaogun

Two of Mr Obasanjo’s sons, Bisoye and Olubiyi, were among those honoured with local chieftaincy titles at the event.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo thrilled his kinsmen and other dignitaries with cultural dance steps at his native Ibogun Olaogun village, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Saturday.

Mr Obasanjo, who is the Olori Omo Ilu of Ibogun Olaogun land, joined his kinsmen at the unveiling of Ibogun Olaogun Community Secondary School as well as the second year coronation anniversary of the community king.

The event, which also witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy titles on 19 sons and daughters of the community, held at the centre of the community.

