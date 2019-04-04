VIDEO: All you need to know about Preeclampsia – Dr Chris Aimahiku

Preeclampsia is a disease where some women develop high blood pressure in pregnancy and it affects kidney making her have protein in her urine.
“It is a disease of hypertension and proteinuria. It is a disease that a woman will not have usually since she is not hypertensive; she develops the disease around the 20 weeks of pregnancy”,
April 4, 2019
Ayodamola Owoseye is a senior reporter covering the health beat for PREMIUM TIMES. She is a graduate of the University of Ibadan, and holds a B.A in Anthropology and M.Sc in Information Science.
Ayodamola advocates gender equity and loves travelling and listening to old skool music.
T witter: @damolaowoseye
