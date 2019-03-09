VIDEO: APC governorship candidate caught with bags of cash

Mr Jime was intercepted by operatives of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged vote-buying.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Emmanuel Jime, has been caught with a bag full of cash on election day.

The incident occurred around a polling unit in North Bank area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Thugs loyal to APC reportedly attacked vehicles belonging to EFCC in a bid to stop the interception.

The wads of cash found in the bag were seized by the EFCC officials.