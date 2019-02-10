VIDEO: “We will continue to work to protect your interest and deliver our mandate” – Buhari

Fellow compatriots,

It’s been over three years since you gave me the mandate to oversee the affairs of our dear country.

It’s not been an easy journey but with sincerity of purpose, perseverance, dedication and most importantly support from individuals like you, we have made great progress.

Some of these achievements are visible for everyone to see, some are still in the works.

I hereby humbly ask for your support again in the coming election to enable us to move to the NEXT LEVEL and consolidate on the successes recorded in making our country a better place. I don’t take your support for granted. We will continue to work to protect your interest and deliver our mandate.

THANK YOU

