A beneficiary, an elderly woman who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the money is her “right.”
VIDEO: #OsunDecides2018: How votes buying rocks
A beneficiary, an elderly woman who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the money is her “right.”
A beneficiary, an elderly woman who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the money is her “right.”
A beneficiary, an elderly woman who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, said the money is her “right.”
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.