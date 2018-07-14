EkitiDecides2018: VIDEO: Party agent bribing people with money during voting
Man was also arrested with wads of cash at Are Ekiti by officers of the Nigeria police.
Man was also arrested with wads of cash at Are Ekiti by officers of the Nigeria police.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.