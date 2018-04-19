AUDIO: We are not asking for same salary with doctors – JOHESU
Five unions came together and formed JOHESU as an umbrella body due to constant pressure from doctors union.
Five unions came together and formed JOHESU as an umbrella body due to constant pressure from doctors union.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.