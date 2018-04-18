VIDEO: Thugs invade Senate, steal maze The incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the senate chamber. WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit



WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit





DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.