VIDEO: Thugs invade Senate, steal mace
The incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the senate chamber.
The incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the senate chamber.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.