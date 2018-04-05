VIDEO: NHIS chief denies investing scheme’s N25b fund on securities, apologises for past mistakes
“No penny of NHIS money was invested in Nigeria, abroad or anywhere under my watch.”
“No penny of NHIS money was invested in Nigeria, abroad or anywhere under my watch.”
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.