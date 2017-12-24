VIDEO: Withdraw your wards from local Turkish schools, Erdogan tells Nigerians, other Africans
“Whether your nephews, nieces and your children, do not send them to either one of these network schools.”
“Whether your nephews, nieces and your children, do not send them to either one of these network schools.”
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.