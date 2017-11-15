VIDEO: Suspension: I leave everything to God – Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume, has opened up on why he headed to court to seek judicial ruling on his suspension.
Senator Ali Ndume, has opened up on why he headed to court to seek judicial ruling on his suspension.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.