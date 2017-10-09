VIDEO: Osinbajo at the Financial Times Africa Summit; What Makes Africa Work

Prof. Osinbajo discussed the increasing economic prospects in Africa and detailed the progress of the Buhari administration

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, delivered the keynote address at this year’s Africa Summit, themed “What Makes Africa Work” in London, United Kingdom on 9th of October, 2017.

Video- Office of the Vice President

