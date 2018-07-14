Russia 2018: Hazard scores as Belgium win third place battle

Related News

The ‘Golden Generation’ of Belgium were unable to win the World Cup but they have registered their best ever finish ever at the Mundial, finishing third ahead of England on Saturday.

England were condemned to a fourth-placed finish courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the third-place playoff this afternoon.

The Red Devils took the lead through Thomas Meunier after only four minutes and then wrapped up the victory eight minutes from time when Eden Hazard doubled their advantage, sealing the Red Devils’ best-ever finish at a World Cup.

England produced an improved performance in the second half as they looked to salvage their best finish since 1966, but they ultimately fell short to end a memorable campaign in fourth place.

While England are heading home empty-handed as it were, they should have something to cheer as Harry Kane is in pole position to win the prestigious Golden Boot Award.

The England skipper is on six goals and France’ Kylian Mbappe is the closest threat but he requires scoring a hat trick in Sunday’s final match against Croatia a feat many see as a tall order.