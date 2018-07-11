Croatia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): ‘Hungry’ Lions Fight For Final Ticket

The stage is set for the World Cup semi-final between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Croatia are bidding to reach the final of the competition for the first time in their history, having failed to even make it past the group stages since their third-placed finish at France 1998.
England on their part are seeking to make the World Cup final for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 1966.
Croatia make one change to the side that started their quarter-final win over hosts Russia.
England are again unchanged as manager Gareth Southgate sticks with the side that beat Colombia and Sweden.
The winners will face France in the final on Sunday.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates
Kickoff is 7 p. m .
Both teams have rendered their national anthems and we are set for kickoff
Kickoff .. England get the game underway
England dominate the early proceedings
Free kick for England .. Dele Alli brought down in a dangerous position for Croatia
Goal!! Tripper gives England the lead
Sumptuous free kick from the England right-back
Croatia with more of the Ball possession at 63%, England: 37%.
England win a corner to be taken by Ashley Young
Since 1966, this is the first time England is leading in a World Cup semi-final match
Free kick for England as Kane is tripped down
Croatia’s Perisic takes a long strike but goes off target
Dejan Loveren brings down Kane and England wins another free kick
OFFSIDE: Kane flagged offside after Croatia make a mistake
Sterling Stumbles as he attempts to make a run into the Croatia box
Perisic with an ambitious shot from almost 40 yards but straight into the England’s keeper’s hand
Lovern escape a card after pushing down sterling
Ashley young takes the free kick but the Croatia pushes away for a throwing
Big miss by Harry Kane
Quite an incredible miss by the England skipper
Croatia come close to getting their equaliser
Another miss by England
Still England are enjoying their one goal lead
Croatia still edging the possession 51% to 49%
Rakitic dispossessed of the ball inside the England box
One minute added time and Croatia win a free kick
Halftime: Croatia 0-1 England
Second half resumes
BOOKED! Rebic gets the first yellow card
Another booking for Croatia as Mario Mandzucki gets yellow
Kyle Walker gets a yellow card
Kane attempts a low header but fails to connect the ball
Croatia have been more brutal in this match; committing 14 fouls while England have committed 7
Croatia desperate for an equaliser but England defending well… Kyle Walker is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.
Side netting by Hary Kane
GOAL.. Croatia are level
Boots high but the goal stands… Ivan Perisic gets a crucial one for Croatia
CLOSE!! Croatia almost get in front
The Three Lions are living dangerously
Good effort by Mario Mandzukic as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it
Three minutes added time
Free kick taken by Trippier but Kane unable to turn his header into the net
Full Time:Croatia 1-1 England
Game goes into extra time
First Half extra time begins
Danny Rose comes in for Ashley Young
CROATIA SUB: Pivaric comes in for injured Strinic
Free kick for England
Henderson off for Eric Dier
CLOSE…. John Stones with a fine header but Croatia defender clears off the line
Croatia Sub:Rebic is off for Karamic
Two minutes added time
Massive save by Pickford as Mandzukic comes quite close for Croatia
HT (ExtraTime)… This game going to the wire
Croatia 1-1 England
Second half Extra Time underway
GOALLL… Croatia in front
Mario Mandzukic finds the net!
Croatia Sub: Corluka in for goal scorer Mandzukic
Badelj in for Modric as we approach the dying minutes of the game
Four minutes added time
Four minutes added time
Free kick for England… last chance for the Three Lions