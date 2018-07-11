Croatia vs England (LIVE UPDATES): ‘Hungry’ Lions Fight For Final Ticket

Related News

The stage is set for the World Cup semi-final between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Croatia are bidding to reach the final of the competition for the first time in their history, having failed to even make it past the group stages since their third-placed finish at France 1998.

England on their part are seeking to make the World Cup final for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 1966.

Croatia make one change to the side that started their quarter-final win over hosts Russia.

England are again unchanged as manager Gareth Southgate sticks with the side that beat Colombia and Sweden.

The winners will face France in the final on Sunday.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 7 p. m .

Both teams have rendered their national anthems and we are set for kickoff

Kickoff .. England get the game underway

England dominate the early proceedings

Free kick for England .. Dele Alli brought down in a dangerous position for Croatia

Goal!! Tripper gives England the lead

Sumptuous free kick from the England right-back

Croatia with more of the Ball possession at 63%, England: 37%.

England win a corner to be taken by Ashley Young

Since 1966, this is the first time England is leading in a World Cup semi-final match

Free kick for England as Kane is tripped down

Croatia’s Perisic takes a long strike but goes off target

Dejan Loveren brings down Kane and England wins another free kick

OFFSIDE: Kane flagged offside after Croatia make a mistake

Sterling Stumbles as he attempts to make a run into the Croatia box

Perisic with an ambitious shot from almost 40 yards but straight into the England’s keeper’s hand

Lovern escape a card after pushing down sterling

Ashley young takes the free kick but the Croatia pushes away for a throwing

Big miss by Harry Kane

Quite an incredible miss by the England skipper

Croatia come close to getting their equaliser

Another miss by England

Still England are enjoying their one goal lead

Croatia still edging the possession 51% to 49%

Rakitic dispossessed of the ball inside the England box

One minute added time and Croatia win a free kick

Halftime: Croatia 0-1 England

Second half resumes

BOOKED! Rebic gets the first yellow card

Another booking for Croatia as Mario Mandzucki gets yellow

Kyle Walker gets a yellow card

Kane attempts a low header but fails to connect the ball

Croatia have been more brutal in this match; committing 14 fouls while England have committed 7

Croatia desperate for an equaliser but England defending well… Kyle Walker is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.

Side netting by Hary Kane

GOAL.. Croatia are level

Boots high but the goal stands… Ivan Perisic gets a crucial one for Croatia

CLOSE!! Croatia almost get in front

The Three Lions are living dangerously

Good effort by Mario Mandzukic as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it

Three minutes added time

Free kick taken by Trippier but Kane unable to turn his header into the net

Full Time:Croatia 1-1 England

Game goes into extra time

First Half extra time begins

Danny Rose comes in for Ashley Young

CROATIA SUB: Pivaric comes in for injured Strinic

Free kick for England

Henderson off for Eric Dier

CLOSE…. John Stones with a fine header but Croatia defender clears off the line

Croatia Sub:Rebic is off for Karamic

Two minutes added time

Massive save by Pickford as Mandzukic comes quite close for Croatia

HT (ExtraTime)… This game going to the wire

Croatia 1-1 England

Second half Extra Time underway

GOALLL… Croatia in front

Mario Mandzukic finds the net!

Croatia Sub: Corluka in for goal scorer Mandzukic

Badelj in for Modric as we approach the dying minutes of the game

Four minutes added time

Four minutes added time

Free kick for England… last chance for the Three Lions