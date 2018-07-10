France vs Belgium ( LIVE UPDATES): European giants fight for final ticket

The Red Devils of Belgium will be hoping to write a new chapter in football history as they take on the French national team in the first semi final match of the Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

Since making their debut at the 1930 World Cup, Belgium have never made it to the final. But the ‘Golden Generation’ led by Eden Hazard will be hoping to do so on Tuesday as they take on France at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

An explosive encounter is expected as the two teams on parade boast of talented players.

Twenty years ago, France were crowned champions of the world on home soil and they are seeking a repeat performance in Russia.

Kickoff is 7 p.m‎.‎

The two teams have rendered their national anthems and we are set for action in the first semi-final match of Russia 2018

Kick off … Antoine Grizemann gets the match underway for France

Mbappe gets an early ball into the Belgium box but the Red Devils make a swift clearance

Belgium try a move on the flank but they are intercepted and get a throw-in

Hazard finds his way through the French defense but Umtiti clears away for a corner

Belgium dominating the early ball possession in this match

Chance..Mbappe tries to flick a pass to Giroud inside the Belgium box but they make a clearance

Hazard attempts a dribble but he has lost the possession

Mbappe sprints to connect a long pass from Pogba but Thibaut Courtois rushes out to make a fast save

Lukaku flagged offside

SHOT: Hazard tries a shot from inside the France box but it glides off target

Lloris punches the ball out to deny Fellaini connection to the cross

Another corner for Belgium as Varane blocks the ball out of play

SAVE: Lloris makes a fantastic save as Toby Aldweried turns in a shot from inside the penalty box

Giroud gets a touch to the ball but the goal not anywhere the net… No goal for the Chelsea man so far at this World Cup

Belgium presently enjoying 58% of the ball possession while France have 42%

France get their first corner

Kevin de Bruyne gets the ball across into the French box but Umtiti makes a vital interception to deny Lukaku a chance to hit the ball

Ventroghen cautioned after a late tackle on Mbappe.. France get a free kick from a distance

Giroud deeps low for a header but it goes off target

France make a good move but the final shot by Grizemann goes wide

Giroud looking frustrated.. as he falls off and fails to make a meaning from the delivery by Mbappe

Hazard wins a free kick for Belgium as he is hacked down by Grizemann

Giroud on the pitch clutching his calf seems to have cupped an injury

Back on his feet and ready to continue…

Mbappe finds Grizzeman but the shot blocked

CHANCE… Pavad almost gives France the lead but Courtois makes a save with his legs

Free kick for France as Pogba is brought down by Dembele by the edge of the Belguim box

Griezmann takes the free kick but goes straight into the Belgium box

One minute added time

Half Time France 0-0 Belgium

We are back for the second half and Belgium resume the game

Mbappe tries to dazzle his way through the Belgium defense but he has been checkmated

Lukaku with a header but it is well over the bar

The last six times Belgium have been leveled as at halftime, they have gone to win… Can they do that today too?

Giroud with a nice turn and shot but Kompany blocks for corner

GOAL!!! France leads

Umtiti heads France in front

Matuidi wins a free kick for France near the Belgium box

France pressing for a second goal.. Giroud’s shot block, Mbappe keeps threatening

Belgium SUB: Mertens in for Mousa Dembele

CHANCE! De Bryune unable to get the power behind the shot

Hazard gets a yellow card for a push on Matuidi

CHANCE! Mertens with a cross and Feliani nods but ball goes slightly off target

Giroud blows off another effort after nice works by Mbappe who started the move and Grizemann

Belgium getting the crosses into the France box but the French players making the decisive clearance

YELLOW CARD: Toby Alderweireld

Samuel Umtiti is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.

Game back on…

Ball possession: France: 40%, Belgium: 60%

Kevin de Bryune with an hurriedly taken shot that goes wide

Belgium sub: Carasco comes in for Fellaini as we enter the last 10 minutes

SHOT: Wissel takes a thunderbolt but Lloris punches away

Blaise Matuidi and Eden Hazard receive treatment and action resumes

French SUB: Giroud has been taken out for Nzonzi

Another sub for France as Matuidi makes way for Corentin Tolisso

YELLOW CARD:Kante booked for a rough challenge on Hazard

Six minutes added time

Mbappe gets a yellow card for time wasting

Another save by Courtois

Full Time: France 1-0 Belgium

