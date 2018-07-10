France vs Belgium ( LIVE UPDATES): European giants fight for final ticket

Related News

The Red Devils of Belgium will be hoping to write a new chapter in football history as they take on the French national team in the first semi final match of the Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

Since making their debut at the 1930 World Cup, Belgium have never made it to the final. But the ‘Golden Generation’ led by Eden Hazard will be hoping to do so on Tuesday as they take on France at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

An explosive encounter is expected as the two teams on parade boast of talented players.

Twenty years ago, France were crowned champions of the world on home soil and they are seeking a repeat performance in Russia.

Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 7 p.m‎.‎

The two teams have rendered their national anthems and we are set for action in the first semi-final match of Russia 2018

Kick off … Antoine Grizemann gets the match underway for FranceMbappe gets an early ball into the Belgium box but the Red Devils make a swift clearanceBelgium try a move on the flank but they are intercepted and get a throw-inHazard finds his way through the French defense but Umtiti clears away for a cornerBelgium dominating the early ball possession in this matchChance..Mbappe tries to flick a pass to Giroud inside the Belgium box but they make a clearanceHazard attempts a dribble but he has lost the possessionMbappe sprints to connect a long pass from Pogba but Thibaut Courtois rushes out to make a fast saveLukaku flagged offsideSHOT: Hazard tries a shot from inside the France box but it glides off targetLloris punches the ball out to deny Fellaini connection to the crossAnother corner for Belgium as Varane blocks the ball out of playSAVE: Lloris makes a fantastic save as Toby Aldweried turns in a shot from inside the penalty boxGiroud gets a touch to the ball but the goal not anywhere the net… No goal for the Chelsea man so far at this World CupBelgium presently enjoying 58% of the ball possession while France have 42%France get their first cornerKevin de Bruyne gets the ball across into the French box but Umtiti makes a vital interception to deny Lukaku a chance to hit the ballVentroghen cautioned after a late tackle on Mbappe.. France get a free kick from a distanceGiroud deeps low for a header but it goes off targetFrance make a good move but the final shot by Grizemann goes wideGiroud looking frustrated.. as he falls off and fails to make a meaning from the delivery by MbappeGiroud looking frustrated.. as he falls off and fails to make a meaning from the delivery by MbappeHazard wins a free kick for Belgium as he is hacked down by GrizemannGiroud on the pitch clutching his calf seems to have cupped an injuryBack on his feet and ready to continue…Mbappe finds Grizzeman but the shot blockedCHANCE… Pavad almost gives France the lead but Courtois makes a save with his legsFree kick for France as Pogba is brought down by Dembele by the edge of the Belguim boxGriezmann takes the free kick but goes straight into the Belgium boxOne minute added timeHalf Time France 0-0 BelgiumWe are back for the second half and Belgium resume the gameMbappe tries to dazzle his way through the Belgium defense but he has been checkmatedLukaku with a header but it is well over the barThe last six times Belgium have been leveled as at halftime, they have gone to win… Can they do that today too?Giroud with a nice turn and shot but Kompany blocks for cornerGOAL!!! France leadsUmtiti heads France in frontMatuidi wins a free kick for France near the Belgium boxFrance pressing for a second goal.. Giroud’s shot block, Mbappe keeps threateningBelgium SUB: Mertens in for Mousa DembeleCHANCE! De Bryune unable to get the power behind the shotHazard gets a yellow card for a push on MatuidiCHANCE! Mertens with a cross and Feliani nods but ball goes slightly off targetGiroud blows off another effort after nice works by Mbappe who started the move and GrizemannBelgium getting the crosses into the France box but the French players making the decisive clearanceYELLOW CARD: Toby AlderweireldSamuel Umtiti is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.Game back on…Ball possession: France: 40%, Belgium: 60%Kevin de Bryune with an hurriedly taken shot that goes wideBelgium sub: Carasco comes in for Fellaini as we enter the last 10 minutesSHOT: Wissel takes a thunderbolt but Lloris punches awayBlaise Matuidi and Eden Hazard receive treatment and action resumesFrench SUB: Giroud has been taken out for NzonziAnother sub for France as Matuidi makes way for Corentin TolissoYELLOW CARD:Kante booked for a rough challenge on HazardSix minutes added timeMbappe gets a yellow card for time wastingAnother save by CourtoisFull Time: France 1-0 Belgium