France vs Belgium ( LIVE UPDATES): European giants fight for final ticket

The Red Devils of Belgium will be hoping to write a new chapter in football history as they take on the French national team in the first semi final match of the Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.
Since making their debut at the 1930 World Cup, Belgium have never made it to the final. But the ‘Golden Generation’ led by Eden Hazard will be hoping to do so on Tuesday as they take on France at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.
An explosive encounter is expected as the two teams on parade boast of talented players.
Twenty years ago, France were crowned champions of the world on home soil and they are seeking a repeat performance in Russia.
Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The two teams have rendered their national anthems and we are set for action in the first semi-final match of Russia 2018
Kick off … Antoine Grizemann gets the match underway for France
Mbappe gets an early ball into the Belgium box but the Red Devils make a swift clearance
Belgium try a move on the flank but they are intercepted and get a throw-in
Hazard finds his way through the French defense but Umtiti clears away for a corner
Belgium dominating the early ball possession in this match
Chance..Mbappe tries to flick a pass to Giroud inside the Belgium box but they make a clearance
Hazard attempts a dribble but he has lost the possession
Mbappe sprints to connect a long pass from Pogba but Thibaut Courtois rushes out to make a fast save
Lukaku flagged offside
SHOT: Hazard tries a shot from inside the France box but it glides off target
Lloris punches the ball out to deny Fellaini connection to the cross
Another corner for Belgium as Varane blocks the ball out of play
SAVE: Lloris makes a fantastic save as Toby Aldweried turns in a shot from inside the penalty box
Giroud gets a touch to the ball but the goal not anywhere the net… No goal for the Chelsea man so far at this World Cup
Belgium presently enjoying 58% of the ball possession while France have 42%
France get their first corner
Kevin de Bruyne gets the ball across into the French box but Umtiti makes a vital interception to deny Lukaku a chance to hit the ball
Ventroghen cautioned after a late tackle on Mbappe.. France get a free kick from a distance
Giroud deeps low for a header but it goes off target
France make a good move but the final shot by Grizemann goes wide
Giroud looking frustrated.. as he falls off and fails to make a meaning from the delivery by Mbappe
Hazard wins a free kick for Belgium as he is hacked down by Grizemann
Giroud on the pitch clutching his calf seems to have cupped an injury
Back on his feet and ready to continue…
Mbappe finds Grizzeman but the shot blocked
CHANCE… Pavad almost gives France the lead but Courtois makes a save with his legs
Free kick for France as Pogba is brought down by Dembele by the edge of the Belguim box
Griezmann takes the free kick but goes straight into the Belgium box
One minute added time
Half Time France 0-0 Belgium
We are back for the second half and Belgium resume the game
Mbappe tries to dazzle his way through the Belgium defense but he has been checkmated
Lukaku with a header but it is well over the bar
The last six times Belgium have been leveled as at halftime, they have gone to win… Can they do that today too?
Giroud with a nice turn and shot but Kompany blocks for corner
GOAL!!! France leads
Umtiti heads France in front
Matuidi wins a free kick for France near the Belgium box
France pressing for a second goal.. Giroud’s shot block, Mbappe keeps threatening
Belgium SUB: Mertens in for Mousa Dembele
CHANCE! De Bryune unable to get the power behind the shot
Hazard gets a yellow card for a push on Matuidi
CHANCE! Mertens with a cross and Feliani nods but ball goes slightly off target
Giroud blows off another effort after nice works by Mbappe who started the move and Grizemann
Belgium getting the crosses into the France box but the French players making the decisive clearance
YELLOW CARD: Toby Alderweireld
Samuel Umtiti is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.
Game back on…
Ball possession: France: 40%, Belgium: 60%
Kevin de Bryune with an hurriedly taken shot that goes wide
Belgium sub: Carasco comes in for Fellaini as we enter the last 10 minutes
SHOT: Wissel takes a thunderbolt but Lloris punches away
Blaise Matuidi and Eden Hazard receive treatment and action resumes
French SUB: Giroud has been taken out for Nzonzi
Another sub for France as Matuidi makes way for Corentin Tolisso
YELLOW CARD:Kante booked for a rough challenge on Hazard
Six minutes added time
Mbappe gets a yellow card for time wasting
Another save by Courtois
Full Time: France 1-0 Belgium