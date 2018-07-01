Russia 2018: Croatia beat Denmark to Quarterfinal ticket

Luka Modric and Subasic celebrates after winning their match against Denmark by penalty shoot-out
Luka Modric and Subasic celebrates after winning their match against Denmark by penalty shoot-out (Photo Credit: OptaJoe on Twitter)

Croatia are through to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Russia after they secured a dramatic win over Denmark in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

The Danes went ahead less than a minute into the game as Croatia struggled with a long throw from Jonas Knudsen, with Mathias Jorgensen finishing from close range.

But Croatia were level two minutes later as Mario Mandzukic fired home a volley after Denmark failed to clear their lines.

The game was cagey from there on and there were no more goals thus extending into extra time.

Croatia captain, Luka Modric, had the chance to spare his team the extra stress of playing penalty shootouts but he fluffed the kick awarded to his team as Schmeichel saved a late penalty from the playmaker.

However, Denmark missed three penalties, and despite two saves from Schmeichel, Ivan Rakitic stepped up to score the vital spot-kick.

Croatia, who started out at the 2018 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Nigeria will now face hosts Russia in one of the quarterfinal pairings.

