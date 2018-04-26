49 Days To Russia 2018: Update on Super Eagles, Group D opponents

Related News

Eagles shine in EPL

Super Eagles fans would be delighted by the performances of Victor Moses and Wilfred Ndidi for Chelsea and Leicester City respectively. Both players turned in man of the match performances for the respective clubs in the EPL last Thursday. Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win away at Burnley with Moses the instigator of a Burnley own goal and then scored the winner just minutes after the Clarets equalised.

It was the Nigerian’s fourth league goal. Moses then helped Chelsea to a second consecutive final as the Blues beat Southampton to set up a date with Manchester United on May 19.

Ndidi returned from a two-match suspension to help the Foxes to a point after two straight defeats.

Onyekuru to make a late bid for Eagles spot

Henry Onyekuru is back from injury and training steadily with Anderlecht in a bid to play some games before the end of the season and force his way into Gernot Rohr’s Eagles team to Russia. “Coach Rohr says the World Cup door has not been shut against any player and is happy that Onyekuru is back,” Toyin Ibitoye told BBC Sport.

“I had a good chat with coach Rohr, he wished me well and I would love to use these remaining games to show I’m back and ready to soar with the Super Eagles at the World Cup,” he added. There is probably an attacking position still open.

Ruggeri advises Messi to take Barcelona rest

Oscar Ruggeri, 1986 World Cup winner with Argentina, has advised Lionel Messi to ‘stop’ playing for Barcelona in La Liga and prioritise the World Cup in Russia.

“Do you think Barcelona will lose the Spanish championship if Messi doesn’t play again,” Ruggeri asked on 90 Minutes Fox:

“Messi can call the Barcelona president and tell him ‘this is my World Cup; I’m going to dedicate myself to the national team.

“He [Messi] must also call the national team coach and tell him that he is going to be completely concentrated on the World Cup.

“Before Mexico 1986, we had 65 days to focus, 65 days before the World Cup we were all together,” Ruggeri added. He should know that the Argentina team wouldn’t get 30 days together before Russia 2018.

Argentina blow as Biglia suffers ‘severe’ back injury

While Milan’s Europa League qualification is far from secure, the news comes as a real blow to Jorge Sampaoli’s Argentina, who struggled to perform consistently in qualifying. Biglia featured in all seven matches as Argentina reached the final four years ago.

Finnbogason says Iceland are fearless

Alfred Finnbogason says the catch for Iceland is they go on the pitch fearing no one. He described the Icelandic team as a team of friends.

“We’re like a big family, you can see that because we fight for each other,” Alfred Finnbogason told Bundesliga.com. “If we’re playing England, Brazil or Croatia, we’re going out to win. Some people think we might be mad to think like that, but it’s in our DNA.”