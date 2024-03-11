Following a week of celebrating women’s achievements, six Nigerian female wrestlers on Sunday capped off a successful International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day fanfare by winning gold medals at the African Games in Ghana.

PREMIUM TIMES highlights these outstanding women and their successes…

Mercy Genesis (50kg): A Rising Star

Born in 1997, Mercy Genesis announced her arrival on the world stage at a young age.

At just 20, she stunned everyone by winning gold in the 48kg category at the 2015 African Games.

Since then, her success has continued. She competed in the Rio Olympics and the 2019 World Beach Games, adding African Championship gold in 2020 (50kg) and Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 (50kg) to her collection.

Ogunsanya Titilope (53kg): From Cadet to Champion

This African Games marked Ogunsanya’s debut, but her talent has been evident for years. Her breakthrough came in 2018 at the African Wrestling Championships held in Nigeria, where she won gold in the cadet category (46kg).

READ ALSO:

This victory earned her a spot at the Youth Olympics in Argentina, where she repeated her gold medal feat. After dominating the cadet level, Ogunsanya transitioned seamlessly to the senior ranks, claiming gold at the 2023 African Championships in Tunisia. Despite a setback at the World Championships in Serbia (16th place), she bounced back with a good show at the Zagreb Open in January before climaxing with a gold medal at the African Games.

Adekuoroye Odunayo (57kg): A Champion Honours Her Mother

Competing in her first event since losing her mother last year, Adekuoroye used the African Games as a platform to honour her memory. She secured a golden victory, completing a hat-trick of African Games titles after winning in 2015 and 2019. A decorated wrestler with three Commonwealth golds and four World Championship medals (including a silver in Paris 2017), the 30-year-old Adekuoroye already has her sights set on the podium at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Kolawole Omolayo (62kg): The Future of Nigerian Wrestling

At 22, Kolawole represents the next generation of Nigerian wrestling champions. The African Games were her debut at this level, and she rose to the challenge, clinching the gold medal. A bronze medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Kolawole is already a two-time African champion, having won on home soil in 2018 and Algeria in 2020.

Hannah Ruben (76kg): Finally Reaching the Top

The African Games gold medal represents Hannah Ruben’s biggest win yet. After years of settling for bronze or silver in international events, she finally reached the top step of the podium in Ghana. This victory marks a significant turning point in her career.

Oborududu Blessing (68kg): The Undisputed Queen

Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborududu cemented her status as a wrestling legend by adding a third African Games gold medal to her collection (previous wins in 2015 and 2019). Often referred to as the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time) of African wrestling, Oborududu’s dominance is undeniable. With a staggering twelve African titles and an Olympic silver medal (Tokyo 2020), the 34-year-old is an inspiration to aspiring wrestlers. Many expect her to transition into a successful coaching career after her competitive days are over.

While celebrating these six exceptional women, other members of Team Nigeria are also appreciated and their efforts in their respective events are also well appreciated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

