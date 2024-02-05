Nigeria and South Africa will slug it out for a place in the final of the 2023 AFCON following successes in their quarter-final games against Angola and Cape Verde, respectively.

While Ademola Lookman’s solitary goal did the magic for the Super Eagles, Ronwen Williams’ astonishing four saves in the penalty shoot-out earned Bafana Bafana progress into the last four.

As the continent anticipates what some playfully refer to as the ‘Amapiano Derby,’ PREMIUM TIMES reminisces about the time these two countries clashed at this very stage of the AFCON tournament, hosted by Ghana and Nigeria in 2000.

Historical tournament

After stripping Zimbabwe of its initial hosting rights for the 2000 AFCON, CAF made a novel choice for joint-hosting, picking Ghana and Nigeria to stage the flagship event.

This was the first time CAF toyed with the idea of two countries hosting at the same time and there was a 12-year gap before CAF repeated the same format

The two countries provided two venues, with Ghana deploying the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nigeria presented the iconic National Stadium in Surulere and the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The path to the epic semi-final clash

After hosting and winning the 1996 AFCON in the absence of Nigeria, who were the then-defending champions, South Africa was putting itself forward as a new power bloc in African football.

Demonstrating that their success on home soil was not a flash in the pan, Bafana Bafana continued their impressive performance in the next AFCON tournament held in Burkina Faso in 1998. There, they progressed to the final, where they lost to the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The next stop for the South Africans was Ghana/Nigeria in 2000, where Bafana Bafana sought to reclaim their African crown.

Housed in Group B alongside Algeria, DR Congo, and Gabon and based in Kumasi, South Africa finished top in the group and faced a quarter-final tie against co-hosts Ghana, who finished runners-up in Group A.

A goal in the 42nd minute by Siyabonga Nomvethe saw South Africa eliminate the Black Stars and progress into the semi-final.

As for the Super Eagles, after missing out on the 1996 and 1998 AFCON tournaments because of a CAF ban, they were eager to stage a grand return and complete a hat-trick of titles following previous successes in 1980 and 1994.

Just like South Africa, Nigeria also finished as the top team in their group with seven points, which pitched them against Senegal’s Teranga Lions in the quarterfinal.

Already on the brink of exit, like fellow co-hosts Ghana, Julius Aghaowa’s brace rescued Nigeria from the jaws of defeat. The newly-minted Eagle scored a late equaliser before netting the winning goal in extra time.

Babaginda’s magic in the semifinal

Tijani Babaginda is one of the most prolific wingers to have donned the green and white jersey of Nigeria, and his impact on this particular AFCON semi-final fixture remains immortal.

Known for his speed and attacking prowess from the right wing, coach Bonfere Jo tactically deployed Babaginda on the left flank against South Africa on 10 February 2000.

The Super Eagles had a sensational start, with Babangida scoring after just 40 seconds. The ball was worked forward to Babangida lurking on the left flank, and he cut inside, accelerating unexpectedly before he unleashed a low right-foot shot from the edge of the area, which zipped into the bottom right-hand corner of Andre Arendse’s goal.

This goal remains the fastest ever scored by a Nigerian in an AFCON tournament

Similarly, Babaginda doubled Nigeria’s lead in a typically direct Nigerian attack down the right. The team swiftly passed the ball across the edge of the area to Babangida, who was unmarked on the left.

While Nigeria went on to controversially lose the final against Cameroon, South Africa got a consolatory victory over Tunisia to finish the tournament as second runners-up.

This is the team sheet for the 10 February 2000 encounter:

Nigeria: Ike Shoronmu; Celestine Babayaro, Furo Iyenemi, Taribo West, Godwin Okpara, Finidi George, Sunday Oliseh, Mutiu Adepoju, Tijani Babangida, Nwankwo Kanu, Raphael Chukwu.

South Africa: Andre Arendse; Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish, Pierre Issa, Dumisa Ngobe, Thabo Mngomeni, John Moshoeu, Quinton Fortune, Helman Mkhalele, Shaun Bartlett, Siyabonga Nomvete

Referee: Gamal el Ghandour (Egypt)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

