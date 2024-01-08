Since its inception in 1957, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has produced a glut of incredible moments, legendary players, and mind-blowing records.

Proudly, Nigerian players and the Super Eagles as a team have written several pages on the AFCON record books.

Get ready for another thrilling edition of the AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, and discover 25 must-know records compiled by PREMIUM TIMES.

No debutants in 2024

For the first time, the AFCON tournament will have no debutant, as the showpiece in Cote d’Ivoire will be between familiar foes.

The 1972 edition, with four debutants, had the largest number of new countries ever.

Most titles

While we expect many records to be broken and others set at this 2023 AFCON tournament, one that will not be matched or broken, this year is the country with the most titles.

The undisputed kings of AFCON are Egypt, who have lifted the trophy seven times, most recently in 2010.

Three consecutive titles cemented that dominance between 2006 and 2010, which no other country has also achieved.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, with five titles, are the second most decorated team, having lifted the trophy in 1972, 1984, 2000, 2002, and 2017.

Most successful coaches

Though many African teams are keeping faith in expatriate coaches, the most successful managers at AFCON tournaments are the ‘home boys’.

As reflected in the record books, Egypt’s Hassan Shehata and Ghana’s Charles Gyamfi are the most successful at the continent’s flagship tournament, with three titles each for their countries.

Curiously, since these two men exited their positions, Egypt and Ghana have yet to taste AFCON success, with the Black Stars’ drought extending to an unimaginable 42 years.

Most losses in finals

Ghana’s Black Stars are the record-losing finalists, having lost five times in nine attempts. The Super Eagles of Nigeria are just behind them, losing four times on the seven occasions they made it to the final. It is instructive to note that the Eagles’ nemesis in most of these finals has been Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.

Most third-Place finishes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the king of the loser’s final, winning the bronze an astonishing eight times. While this shows Nigeria is always good enough to make the semi-final, it is not necessarily a record to be proud of.

Cote d’Ivoire, with four AFCON bronze medals, is a distant second behind Nigeria in this category.

All-time highest goal scorer

Samuel Eto’o, the legendary Cameroonian forward, is the all-time top scorer in AFCON history, with 18 goals across six tournaments.

His predatory instincts and impact on the game remain unmatched. Presently, the Cameroon FA boss, Eto’o, will be in Cote d’Ivoire to ginger the Lions to possibly another AFCON triumph.

Most goals in one tournament

Pierre Ndaye Mulamba from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, formerly Zaire, has the record for the most goals in one tournament

Nicknamed “Mutumbula” (“assassin”) and “Volvo”, the lethal forward scored nine goals to help his country claim their second AFCON title in 1974.

Odion Ighalo, with five goals in Egypt in 2019, is Nigeria’s highest scorer in one tournament, dwarfing legends like Rashidi Yekini, Segun Odegbami, and Julius Agahowa, among others.

Fastest Goal

Ayman Mansour made history in 1994 when he scored the fastest goal ever in the Africa Cup of Nations. He opened the scoring after just 23 seconds in Egypt’s 4-0 win over Gabon.

Youngest Goal Scorer

Shiva N’zigou of Gabon is the youngest player to score in an AFCON competition. He was 16 years and 93 days old when he scored for Gabon against South Africa in a 3-1 defeat on 23 January, 2000.

Oldest goalscorer

Hossam Hassan of Egypt remains the competition’s oldest goalscorer since scoring for Egypt against DR Congo on February 3, 2006, in a 4-1 quarterfinal victory. He was 39 years and 174 days old when he scored.

Most goals in a single match

Laurent Pokou scored five goals for Ivory Coast in a 6-1 victory against Ethiopia in 1970.

Goal-scoring goalkeeper

Kennedy Mweene is the first and only goalkeeper to score a goal, for Zambia in an Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, against Nigeria.

First ever goal

Raafat Attia scored the first-ever goal at the Africa Cup of Nations; in the first match of the inaugural tournament on 10 February 1957. He scored the opening goal for Egypt against hosts Sudan in a 2–1 victory.

Longest unbeaten run

Egypt holds the record for the longest unbeaten run in AFCON history, stretching 21 matches between 2008 and 2010. This period coincided with their remarkable three-peat victory.

Most tournament appearances

This honour is shared between two veterans, Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) and Rigobert Song (Cameroon). Both players featured in eight tournaments from 1996 to 2010. Interestingly, Song will be in Cote d’Ivoire, but as a coach for the Indomitable Lions.

Double honours

Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt is the first man to win the competition both as a player and coach. El-Gohary won in 1959 as a player and then in 1998 as a coach.

Nigeria’s Stephen Keshi also achieved this impressive feat after him, winning as a player in 1994 and then as a coach at the South Africa 2013 Nations Cup.

The first foreign manager to lift the AFCON trophy

In 1959, Pal Titkos became the first foreign coach to win the AFCON competition. He was Egypt’s national team coach in 1959 and helped them win their first title.

AFCON win by a manager with two different countries

Now handling the French women’s team, Hervé Renard is the only manager to have won the AFCON trophy with two different countries.

He first won as manager of Zambia in 2012 and followed up winning the trophy for Ivory Coast in 2015

Oldest Player to feature

Essam El-Hadary of Egypt remains the oldest player to feature in AFCON, taking to the field at 45 in 2017. His experience and leadership were invaluable to the Pharaohs.

Highest Attendance

There were 120 000 spectators inside the Cairo Stadium to watch Egypt versus Cameroon in 1986.

Most goals in an AFCON match

Nine goals were scored in a thrilling encounter between Egypt and Nigeria in 1963. The match ended 6-3 in favour of the Pharaohs.

This was the first time the two teams were meeting in AFCON history—albeit, it ended on a sour note for the then Green Eagles as the Pharoahs obliterated the Eagles at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

Winning Hosts

On 11 different occasions, the hosts of the AFCON tournament have gone all the way to win the top prize. From Egypt to Ethiopia, Ghana to Nigeria. South Africa and Tunisia, among others, have made their home crowd very proud.

With Cote d’Ivoire falling out in the group stage when they hosted Africa 20 years ago, they will battle to make amends with the top prize in 2024.

Most tournament hostings

Egypt has hosted the continent five times, and the Pharaohs have emerged champions three out of the five times they hosted the AFCON tournament

Smallest nation ever at AFCON

Madagascar, a nation with a population of less than 27 million, surprised everyone by reaching the 2019 AFCON final, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the tournament.

Expansion to 24 teams

The tournament expanded from 16 to 24 teams in 2019, allowing more nations to participate and showcase their talents. This has increased the competitiveness and diversity of the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

