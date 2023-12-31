The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro recently released the list of 25 players he will be working with at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

One of the talking points from the list was the non-inclusion of any out-field player from the domestic scene in the roaster.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the current highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Sikiru Alimi, speaks on his omission even from the provisional 40-man squad.

Among other things, the goal poacher also speaks on the secret behind his goalscoring form for his club side in the ongoing season and what transpired in his time at Shooting Stars.

Excerpts…

PT: Top of the NPFL goal-scoring chart with 11 goals and still in the first half of the NPFL season, how fulfilled do you feel?

Alimi: Honestly, I feel delighted and grateful, it has been a good one for me and my club generally.

My teammates and I have worked hard for this, and it has also been a source of motivation for us because we can do better and achieve more as the season progresses.

PT- Do you think getting the opening goal in the game against Lobi was the most difficult for your side this season so far

Alimi: To be honest, I didn’t feel that game was difficult though, because we created some chances worth scoring before the eventual goal.

It was one of those games we didn’t take our chances early and that made them grow confident in the game, which dragged it to that late drama.

I think getting the goal against Plateau United was a bit more difficult than against Lobi at home.

PT- What was the reason behind your goal celebration with Mawuena’s Jersey after your goal in the last home game of the year

Alimi: Before the last home game, I heard the shocking news that he (Mawuena) was going to have surgery on his knee for some corrections. I felt bad and down because he was my strike partner and a good friend all around.

We had created that bond playing together and understanding was top-notch, so I went to encourage him to be strong and return quickly because I didn’t want to miss him for long.

So I decided to show his jersey off, if I scored to encourage him and remind him where he’s really important.

PT- With your imperious form in front of goal, are you disappointed with not making the 40-man shortlist for Afcon in January

Alimi: Honestly I’m not, with the fact that Nigeria has got prolific options all around the globe for that position. I believe the selected ones will do a good job at AFCON.

PT- What’s your take on your teammate Sodiq Ismail as well not being listed, despite being arguably our best option currently in his position at home and abroad…

Do you think he would be instrumental for the team if he was eventually called up

Alimi: I’m of the same opinion, but I think he would have added some sorts of other options and his deliveries would surely be instrumental if given the opportunity, because he’s really good at doing that.

PT- What would you say has been the reason behind your fine form in the NPFL this season in contrast to last season at Shooting Stars

Alimi: Generally it has been the club with the help of the coaches and my teammates.

PT – What transpired with Coach Ogunbote during your spell at Shooting Stars…?

Alimi: There were also rumours that you were the one that insisted the deal of your younger brother to Shooting Stars be included as well during that period… is this true?

Alimi: My brother was already in Ibadan before I got back to the country, he had played a series of games for 3SC.

READ ALSO:

I was still contemplating my next move when I got the call from Oracle, stating reasons why I had to come to play in Ibadan with my brother. It was a request I couldn’t turn down, though I had lots of other options that were at hand.

PT- What can you say about the tactics of Coach Dan Ogunmodede and the 3-4-3 formation he’s using so far this season, does it suit your style of play or you had to adapt to it

Alimi: Well, I think every coach believes in his tactics and styles and Ijaball is no exception.

I was new to the tactics and style, and it took me a while to understand and interpret which I’m still doing, and with time I will get it good and digest well.

I’m already adapting to it well just a few more things to get right according to him, hopefully, I will keep improving as the season unfolds.

PT – Top of the league at the end of the year, where do you think the team (Remo Stars) needs to improve, to lift the NPFL crown at the end of the season

Alimi: Lots of areas. I think during the mid-season break we would improve on places we are lacking and hopefully the coach would know if we would need additions to boost the squad.

PT- Would you like to pinpoint or mention the areas you think the team can work on

Alimi: Honestly, the coach is in the best position to do that.

PT: Lastly, before I let you go, do you have a goal target set for the season, and what is it?

Alimi: I don’t have a personal target, I just want to keep improving and getting better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

