Victor Osimhen has now established himself as one of the premier attackers in the world.

This remarkable progress comes after his impressive performance, scoring 10 goals for Nigeria’s U-17 team during their triumphant journey in winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

Despite facing challenges during his time at VfL Wolfsburg, Osimhen’s potential has now fully blossomed.

In Serie A, Osimhen displayed remarkable form by netting 25 goals in 31 league games for Napoli. Among the top five leagues in Europe, only Erling Haaland’s outstanding average of a goal every 77 minutes in the English Premier League and Kylian Mbappe’s rate of a goal every 98 minutes in Ligue 1 surpass Osimhen’s impressive average of one goal per 100 minutes.

It is worth noting that Haaland scored seven penalties and Mbappe scored two, while Osimhen also contributed with two goals from the penalty spot.

Top 5 scorers in the top 5 European leagues

League Name Goals Games Pens Mins Mins-per-Goal EPL Erling Haaland 36 35 7/7 2779 77.12 Ligue 1



Kylian Mbappe 28 33 3/5 2732 97.57 Serie A Victor Osimhen 25 31 2/3 2505 100.07 La Liga



Robert Lewandowski 23 33 0 2761 120.04 Bundesliga



Niclas Fullkrug 16 28 5 2479 154.94

Osimhen’s remarkable combination of aggressive pace, shooting power, athleticism, and bravery led him to the Dacia Arena in Udine on May 4, 2023.

It was there that his precise and well-executed strike secured a crucial point for Napoli, ultimately confirming their status as Serie A champions for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen’s decisive contributions, on both ends of the pitch, played a significant role in the team’s historic achievement.

So, what next?

When Victor Osimhen expressed uncertainty about his future in an interview back in April, it triggered a scramble among clubs vying for his signature.

At the age of 24, Osimhen finds himself at a crucial stage of his career, displaying immense potential while still having room for further growth.

This affords him the rare opportunity to select his next destination, whether it be continuing his successful spell with Napoli and their devoted fans who hold him in high regard, much like their former idol, Diego Maradona.

Numerous reliable sources suggest that Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of Napoli, has placed a minimum value of £132 million on Victor Osimhen.

Given his growing reputation and potential, Osimhen is undoubtedly being inundated with unsolicited recommendations regarding his next career move, including advice from esteemed former internationals like Thierry Henry and Austin Okocha.

In a noteworthy development, Foot Mercato reported that Luis Campos, the sporting consultant of Paris Saint-Germain, held a meeting with Osimhen’s agent during the international break in March.

“PSG will be looking for a 9,” revealed Henry on CBS Sports Golazo. “They sometimes use Kylian Mbappé inside. We all know he’s not a 9. Is he gonna stay or not? He’s [Osimhen] gonna go wherever he wants to go, but he can adapt to a lot of styles.

This is despite stating a preference for the EPL.

Osimhen’s compatriot and former Super Eagles captain Okocha told the BBC, “Well, I don’t know, maybe Man City, but they have got [Erling] Haaland now. I think Manchester United might be ideal for him. They have been struggling [to find] a quality striker in recent years. So I think both Manchester clubs might be good for him, and Arsenal.

“I think Man United are going to go for him definitely,” says Mikel Obi, who signed for Manchester United before a transfer tussle landed him at Chelsea.

“He is doing well for me. I think Victor scores goals. That is what he does. He isn’t very technically good, but he will get you goals for sure.

“I think he would be the perfect fit for them [Man Utd]. He would be the finished article for this United team. They play some really good football now. They’re back playing the way United should play. Again, they’re missing that lethal striker. If they could be able to go for him [Victor], if they could be able to get him, he would be the icing on the cake for them.”

“At the moment, Osimhen is the best striker in the world. Yes, even better than Haaland,” D’Amico said to Radio 24, via ITA Sport Press.

“He certainly won’t lack of options, especially in England and Paris Saint-Germain, who could lose an important player up front.”

But a word from mentor Didier Drogba could do a lot to sway the Nigerian. Speaking to Canal Plus, Drogba said, “If he (Osimhen) is really in the sights of a club like PSG.

“It shows the full extent of his talent and the season he is having, but PSG is not the club he needs to continue his progress.”

Who should he sign for?

In reality, five clubs have a realistic chance of signing Osimhen, namely Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG.

These clubs possess rich histories and financial resources that make them capable of meeting the reported asking price of $120 million, even with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations in place.

However, the question arises as to which club truly needs the Nigerian striker the most.

PREMIUM TIMES used two metrics to postulate where he is truly needed and where he will be utilised so that he continues to develop. These were crosses and through balls into the last third in the past league season.

When comparing Osimhen to Haaland and Mbappe, it becomes evident that he excels in heading and displays a more aggressive approach to running the channels compared to the other two players.

Considering these factors, along with the playing styles of his potential suitors from the previous season, Bayern Munich emerges as the most suitable option based on the following statistics. By combining the statistical figures of crosses and chances created, a distinctive metric called ‘Cross Chances Created’ was derived. Utilising this metric, Osimhen’s management should focus on these three teams: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

Stats/Teams Bayern Man. United Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Crosses 602 516 574 399 693 Chances Created 489 479 524 436 378 Cross Chances Created 1091 995 1098 835 1071

There are very few genuine No. 9s to choose from

These legacy football clubs are all in search of a potent No. 9, of which there are very few players that fit the description. Though the transfer window just opened, the reality is that the summer transfer season is already in full swing, primarily because these legacy football sides and, to a lesser extent, Chelsea, have one primary target in the window, to acquire a credible No. 9, one who guarantees goals and titles in the coming seasons.

Unfortunately for these clubs, the No. 9s they seek are not many in world football.

These clubs are not testing grounds, so they will not spend money on any striker whose potential is not already established. The football website Four-Four-Two revealed their top 10 No. 9s in world football in May, and there were no surprises.

Leading that list was Erling Haaland, also on the list are Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Gabriel Jesus, Lautaro Martinez, Harry Kane, and Karim Benzema. Also on this vaunted list are Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic.

Name Present Club Age Valuation Likelihood of a Move (1-10) Erling Haaland Man. City 22 $182 million 0 Harry Kane Tottenham 29 $96 million 5 Victor Osimhen Napoli 24 $107 million 8 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 34 $43 million 1 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 23 $80 million 9 Alexander Isak Newcastle 23 $53 million 2 Kylian Mbappe PSG 24 $190 million 5 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 26 $80 million 2 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 25 $85 million 4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 35 $37 million Gone

The nature of systems and tactics is inherently flexible, and what predominantly shapes the playing style of a club or national team is the composition of its players and their abilities.

It has often been claimed that there is a distinct “Manchester United way” of playing, but this notion is largely false.

The true essence lies in the belief instilled in the players during Alex Ferguson’s tenure, wherein they were taught never to accept defeat, even when facing an imminent loss with just three minutes remaining.

This resilience and mindset are more emblematic of the Manchester United way than a specific style of play, which has evolved from the time of David Moyes, who succeeded Sir Alex, to the present day under Erik ten Hag.

We may look back at these legacy clubs and understand why they are urgently in need of the likes of Osimhen.

Manchester United

Despite primarily playing on the left wing, Marcus Rashford emerged as the leading goal scorer for Manchester United.

In contrast, the two designated No. 9 players, Anthony Martial, and Wout Weghorst, scored just six and zero league goals, respectively. Despite securing a third-place finish, Manchester United’s ultimate ambition is to challenge for the top prize, a feat they last accomplished in 2013.

Recent rumours suggest United may be open to considering offers for Martial, while Weghorst has returned to Besiktas following his loan spell.

Bayern Munich

Since Robert Lewandowski departed for Barcelona, Bayern Munich has encountered difficulties, relying on a last-day collapse from Borussia Dortmund to secure the Bundesliga title.

However, it is in the Champions League where they are primarily assessed. In the previous season, under the management of Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, a combination of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (10), Jamal Musiala (12), Thomas Muller (7), Serge Gnabry (14), and Sadio Mane (7) were tasked with filling the No. 9 position. Yet, they all fell significantly short in goal numbers compared to the departed Lewandowski.

The Polish striker remarkably scored 208 goals in seven seasons, averaging 30 league goals per season.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti faces a significant void to fill following Karim Benzema’s departure, and Osimhen appears to be the most probable acquisition to mitigate this loss.

The French striker, who won the 2022 Ballon d’Or, encountered several injuries during the season, potentially contributing to Real Madrid’s third-place finish and their defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League.

However, it should be acknowledged that Real Madrid has already made substantial investments in Jude Bellingham, which may limit their ability to meet Napoli’s high asking price for Osimhen or any other potential suitors.

Chelsea

Chelsea endured a highly disappointing season, managing to score only 38 goals in 38 league games and ultimately finishing in a disappointing 12th position.

Since the departures of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, the club has struggled to find a suitable replacement capable of providing the same threat and goal-scoring prowess.

Despite spending $233 million on Alvaro Morata, Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku, they collectively contributed only 34 goals in 117 league games.

Attempts to utilise players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz in different roles have also proved unsuccessful. As the new season approaches, it is evident that a fresh approach is needed to address these issues.

Common thread

Each of the four teams mentioned already possesses a player who can similarly complement Osimhen’s attacking prowess to his partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli. Real Madrid has Vinicius Junior, Manchester United relies on Rashford, Chelsea has recently acquired Christopher Nkunku, and Bayern Munich boasts a wealth of players such as Musiala, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Gnabry, all capable of fulfilling the left-wing role effectively.

The ball is effectively in Osimhen’s court but he must be wise to take a decision, unlike the one that took him to Wolfsburg.

