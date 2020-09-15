Though we have had only eight matches in the new 2020/21 English Premier League [EPL] season, there are some firsts or mini firsts that can be celebrated and elaborated upon.

The first eight matches produced 23 goals; of these, five were penalty kicks. The referees brandished 16 yellow cards as VAR helped overturn a red card. There were also six away wins on Matchday 1.

See below a list of firsts for the new season:

-The first throw-in in the new season was taken by Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney in the 3-0 win over London neighbours, Fulham

-The first goal of the season was scored by Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette against Fulham, eight minutes after the new season kicked off at Craven Cottage.

-Mohamed Salah scored the first hat-trick of the season in the barnstorming 4-3 win over newly-promoted Leeds United.

-Fulham’s Michael Hector was shown the first yellow card of the season in the 26th minute of their encounter against Arsenal.

– The first substitution was for Fulham and it saw two players replaced – Aleksandar Mitrovic replaced Aboubakar Kamara while André-Frank Zombo Anguissa replaced Neeskens Kebano, in the 63rd minute.

– The first penalty of the new season was given away by Leeds United’s Robin Koch in the third minute against Liverpool. The set-piece was scored by Salah.

– The first save of the new season was made by Arsenal’s Bernd Leno, who saved at the feet of Kamara, after a wayward pass from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The league postponed matches involving both Manchester United and Manchester City to give the Manchester teams a greater chance of getting back up to speed after their late runs in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. The EPL continues on Saturday with United hosting Crystal Palace and City travelling to face Wolves.

