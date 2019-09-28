PROFILE: Peter Olayinka, Ibadan boy in Czech Republic gets Eagles opportunity

Related News

For many, the goal recently scored by Peter Olayinka in the UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan at San Siro chiefly aided his invitation to the Super Eagles for the Brazil friendly.

Born in Ibadan, 23 years old Olayinka, who started out as a street football star, was lucky to export his football skills to Europe at a tender age.

Olayinka signed for a club in Albania called Fk Bylis at 16 years old. He started with the junior team and six months later was promoted to the senior team.

Olayinka, after a couple of games with the team, gained the spotlight in Albania before he went on loan to North Cyprus for one year. He returned to Albania to join the best team in the country, Skenderbeu.

He won the league title and got the chance to play in the Europa League which was the first time in the history of Albania football.

It was reported that the prowess of Olayinka saw him being wooed by Albania to play for their national team.

After his exploits in Albania, Olayinka got a move to Belgium where he signed for KAA Gent but he never had any appearance for the team.

He was shipped out on loan twice; first to Fk Dukla Praha and then to Zulte Waregem where he had a good season scoring 11 goals and 15 assists in 41 games.

Though KAA Gent came looking for Olayinka again, the 23-year old instead opted for Slavia Prague of Czech Republic.

So far, Olayinka has scored twice this season in the Czech league in seven appearances.

BIO

First name Peter

Last name Oladeji Olayinka

Nationality Nigeria

Date of birth 18 November 1995

Age 23

Country of birth Nigeria

Place of birth Ibadan

Position Midfielder

Height188 cm

Weight 77 kg

Foot Both