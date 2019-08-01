Five Nigerian footballers who must make sensible transfer decisions

Related News

The most important essence of a current football transfer should not be about the current value but more about making a future market realisable.

In the words of one of football’s most powerful agent, Mino Raiola, “You have to go to the club that needs you. And the player has to need the club in return.”

PREMIUM TIMES reviews five Nigerian players who must make the right decisions about potential transfers.

Chukwueze justifies the hype but needs wisdom

The hype about Samuel Chukwueze is real. If there were doubters, a good showing in Egypt would have dispelled that. The AFCON bronze medallist was on Tuesday, July 30, revealed as one of the 50 youngsters to watch in world football by UEFA’s official website, with a worth of about $33 million. Titled: 50 for the future: UEFA.com’s ones to watch in 2019/20; Chukwueze, 20 was described as a “Precocious winger with UEFA Europa League experience; the Nigeria Football Federation’s young player of the year for 2017/18.”

Samuel Chukwueze [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the SUper Eagles]

Should the young man stay with Villarreal and continue to clock up the minutes or move to a higher-placed side and bide his time?

Onyekuru must find a ‘home’

Henry Onyekuru’s potential is undoubted but having yet to find a ‘home’ and not just a house, he must not allow the projected to become the desired.

With Moise Kean on Everton’s doorsteps, the 22-year-old Nigerian needs to make the important decision that may make or mar his future market value. Valued at $14.5 million by Transfermarkt.com, Sky Sports is reporting interest from Ligue 1’s Monaco. But would that be his best move?

Henry Onyekuru Celebrates after his goal agianst Seychelles PHOTO CREDIT PREMIUM TIMES

Onyekuru cost Everton $8.5 million from KAS Eupen in 2017, but could not get a work permit to play in the English Premier League. The French League is a step higher than the Turkish League though the pay may not be better. Onyekuru must now make the decision on what would birth a better future for his nascent career.

Omeruo must break loose of Chelsea

The 25-year-old defender is running out of time to find a good nurturing club for his undoubted talents, but time is running out.

The setup at Chelsea should realistically give him a fighting chance, considering the transfer ban, as he can be justifiably compared than the likes of Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori.

In an interview with Brila FM, Omeruo stated his preference for La Liga.

Kenneth Omeruo, a Super Eagles player

“I love La Liga because it compliments me. I think it’s the best league for me and would love to continue in Spain but Chelsea have the final say. They have to reach an agreement. Hopefully, it happens, but if not, we see what happens.”

Omeruo needs a final say on where he must play to fulfill his latent skills and it cannot be a seventh loan spell from Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen must grab his stage now

Ligue 1 is proving to be a good calling port for some young Nigerians after some very good performances in Belgium. And it is here that Victor Osimhen must prove that his showings at the U-17 World Cup in 2015. With an already sour spell at VFL Wolfsburg, he cannot afford another mistake at Lille – though the French side has proved a veritable ground to grow for Nigerians like Osaze Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama. After 20 goals in 36 matches for Charleroi in Belgium, – Lille must be better.

File photo of Victor Osimhen, Photo credit: ESPN

Collins must choose between prestige and money

Will it be better playing for a just-promoted Bundesliga side than for a Europa League team from Turkey? That is the crux of the decision that has to be made by Jamilu Collins in the next days as rumours swirl that Besiktas want him. After helping Paderborn gain promotion and helping the Super Eagles to third place at AFCON, how far ahead should the left-back look? Sure, his take-home will be better in Turkey with less tax, but will his overall game improve especially as he has at least two transfers left in his career?

One wisdom pill for these players is to work harder than any other player at whatever team they finally join. They have the skill set but they must make their minds up so much that they will not settle for being second best.