FIFA U-20 World Cup: 504 players to compete for honours

FIFA says the final squad list of players for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup is complete.

A statement issued by the FIFA Media Office said that 504 players would be representing the 24 teams to follow in the footsteps of global stars like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba who were first discovered at the U-20 World Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s National U-20 team, Flying Eagles, are among the players to compete for honours at the tournament.

They have been drawn in Group D with Qatar, Ukraine and USA in the tournament scheduled to hold from May 23 to June 15.

“All eyes now turn to Poland to see which members of the class of 2019 can emulate these legendary players.

“We can look forward to seeing top-class football, as the squads include names that are already performing at a very high level in some of the most competitive leagues around the world.

”The list also includes a few who have even played for their senior national teams.

”I expect a wide-open race, with plenty of teams having a real shot at reaching the latter stages, which will make the competition even more exciting,” said FIFA Deputy Secretary General (Football) Zvonimir Boban,

Mr Boban, who won the event in its former guise as the FIFA World Youth Championship with Yugoslavia in 1987, said Chile 1987 marked his career and was optimistic Poland 2019 would do the same for the players.

“Chile 1987 absolutely marked my career and I’m sure that the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 will do the same for a new generation of players.

”Poland will be fantastic hosts as the Polish FA, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has been doing a tremendous job led by its President, the football legend Zbigniew Boniek – to organise a great tournament with FIFA.

(NAN)