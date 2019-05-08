Origi: The Liverpool prodigal son has finally come good

Related News

On a passionate and emotional night at Anfield, Divock Origi got his Liverpool redemption. In scoring the first and last goals in an improbable 4-0 demolition of Barcelona, the 24-year-old Belgian succeeded in dragging the Reds to a second successive Champions League final.

The feat is made more exhilarating because it was done in the absence of two of Liverpool’s vaunted three-man attack that had blitzed all before it. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were injured but Origi stood tall and delivered.

At the beginning of the season, when he arrived at Melwood Park after a year spent away in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, and with Daniel Sturridge in the ranks, it was expected Origi would embark on another loan spell or be sold completely. But, somehow no transfer came through and Sturridge lost the confidence of Jurgen Klopp.

If Liverpool win the English Premier League, his three goals would be noted as being very important in the scheme of the win.

Two of the three goals won six points instead of just two. On December 2 at Anfield on a fevered and cold night, Origi was the man on the spot when Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, decided a gaffe was in order, six minutes into added time. Origi headed in and Liverpool won 1-0.

Then last weekend with Newcastle proving very stubborn, Origi rose the highest to head in Liverpool’s winning goal with four minutes left on the clock. Liverpool won 3-2.

And then on Tuesday, May 9 with Barcelona supposedly coasting and boasting Lionel Messi, Origi scored twice – first in the seventh minute and the clincher on 79 minutes to complete the Liverpool miracle.

In a post-match interview, Origi told BT Sports, “It’s just special. It’s hard to describe with words. You can feel it, you can hear it. Unbelievable.”

What is more unbelievable is him playing such a crucial role for Liverpool at crunch time in a season where the Reds could still snag a double. That is redemption!