Fans ‘beg’ Etebo after winning Stoke City Award

Nigeria international Ogehenekaro Etebo who was recently voted as SouthWest Stokies Player of the Year at Championship side Stoke City is causing a stir at the club.

Etebo’s thank you message to appreciate the honour done on him has been interpreted as a valedictory speech from the power-playing midfielder and appeals are being made for him to stay on.

Etebo on his Twitter page wrote: “It’s a thing of joy winning the SW Stoke City player of the year 🙌and I just want to use this opportunity to appreciate the fans for their support indeed you guys will stay in my heart”.

Reactions to the tweet from Etebo has been diverse, with some virtually begging the former Warri Wolves star to stay for at least one more season with the Potters.

“Is that your leaving speech! Alan Hagan with twitter handle @HaganAlan wrote.

‘Please stay, Peter eteboooo’ another fan @SCFJosh wrote

While others are pleading with Etebo to stay on, another fan Matt Doherty with Twitter handle @Doh26 feels the Nigerian still has more to do if he is to succeed at a ‘bigger’ club.

“Great player. But if he wants to play in the top leagues then the bigger clubs are going to want to see more than 2 goals and 1 assist in 34 championship games for a main midfield player,” he wrote.

Etebo joined Stoke City from Portuguese side CD Fierense at the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup and many faulted his choice, describing it as hasty.

They argued that the midfielder ought to have waited till after the World Cup before committing his future to any club.

With the hope of an instant promotion back to the Premier League now up in smokes for Stoke City, many are waiting to see if Etebo will stay one more season in the second division or move elsewhere truly.