Nigerians Abroad: Aina nets first goal, Iwobi equals last season’s tally

Aina gets first professional goal

Ola Aina got his first professional goal for Torino against Udinese on Sunday.

Aina, who plays as either a left or right wingback or as a left back got his head on a cross from Cristian Ansaldi in the 31st minute.

The 22-year-old was almost disconsolate in the 89th minute when he lost the ball and Stefano Okaka scored; but VAR came to his rescue.

Kevin Lasagna was adjudged to have blocked the line of sight of Torino goalkeeper, Salvatore Sirigu, who also saved a penalty from Rodrigo de Paul.

Aina went off for Lorenzo De Silvestri in the third minute of added time to enthusiastic applause from the home supporters.

Aina has played 20 Serie A games, 16 times as a starter and he got the joint second highest score from whoscored.com in the match with alonside Ansaldi.

Iwobi equals last season’s goals tally

Unai Emery has kept faith with Alex Iwobi and he reaped some reward with the Nigerian opening the scoring away to Huddersfield last Saturday.

The 22-year-old’s position is under severe threat after the acquisition of Denis Suarez from Barcelona. But it looks like he will continue to enjoy a lifeline from Emery.

As early as the 10th minute, he showed a goal scoring intent though his effort went into the side netting.

On 16 minutes, the Nigerian got the reward for his early running when his side-foot volley took a nick off Terence Kongolo and wrong-footed Ben Hamer, in goal for Huddersfield.

It was Iwobi’s third goal of the season for Arsenal, equaling his tally for last season that was achieved after 26 league games. Arsenal are fifth on the EPL table, level on 50 points with Chelsea.

Awoniyi helps Mouscron to an unlikely away win

Taiwo Awoniyi got his groove back when he got his pound of flesh against the side he turned out for from September till January, Gent.

The Nigerian got his head on a teasing cross from Manuel Benson Hedilazio two minutes before half time to give the away side a shock lead.

Sidney Friede scored the second on 51 minutes and though the former league champions got one goal back on the hour, Awoniyi’s team held on for an unlikely 2-1 win.

The three points takes them to 10th place on the log. Awoniyi’s goal was his third in four league games for Mouscron, having got none in 16 league appearances for Gent before his loan was cancelled by Liverpool in January.

Akpom scores against Olympiacos

Former Arsenal youngster, Chuba Akpom, is resurrecting his career in Greece. Last weekend, he was a thorn in the flesh of defending champions, Olympiacos.

The 23-year-old provided an assist and scored the third in a 3-1 victory at the packed Stadio Toumbas in Thessaloníki.

Akpom has now scored five goals in 12 league appearances for PAOK, who lead the league with nine points ahead of Olympiacos.