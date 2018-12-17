Mourinho: The ‘Special One’ fast fading into a ‘Special Past’

Related News

If you buy a Bugatti Aventador, which can get to a top speed of over 300km/hr -the only way to appreciate the engine and that potential horsepower it can generate will be to drive it forward, quick and not backward.

Unfortunately for Jose Mourinho, all the horsepower he can summon at the present at Manchester United shown by the displays in the last matches has been at water bottles and the wall adjoining the dugout at Old Trafford.

The latest affront to Manchester United fans was the way and manner Liverpool took their team to the cleaners on Sunday. For a moment, forgetting the 3-1 score-line, and analysing the essence of the match showed two teams going in very different directions.

The only stat that Mourinho’s men won on Sunday was in the tackles column and they needed to tackle Liverpool or else it could have been a cricket score.

At times, it looked like men versus boys and flashbacks show Mourinho’s teams [of the past] never meekly surrender even when they played better teams.

The question to ask then is – how far have United fallen in the years that followed Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement or really how far Mourinho’s methods have become outdated and prosaic?

Where he used to be a draw for journalists because of the sound bites and audacious statements, Mourinho’s press conferences are becoming more like an affront – there is always something pricking him under the skin.

It is not too hard to see where the problem is coming from – Mourinho needs to fix his gaze on the future and not on the past.

At best, what is past is glorious history and yes, he has won 24 trophies [including two Community Shields] but the last trophy he won was in 2017 and people are always looking forward. Every team knows they will be judged by their last result, and not by the last campaign.

After the match, Mourinho admitted that Liverpool’s intensity had been overwhelming for his team. But who coached that Liverpool intensity? It was Jurgen Klopp and both managers have been in their jobs for three years.

“When the game has high levels of intensity, it is difficult for us,’ Mourinho said in the post-match press conference.

“Our first 20 minutes was difficult. When we had the ball, and the tension and intensity, went down it was easier for us to be in the game.

“You can compare my Porto team [going back to his past again] with Liverpool. You can compare. The qualities of the players are there. It was my best team in defensive transition. We lose the ball and we bite like mad dogs and recover the ball after a few seconds.”

Manchester United fans, who pay their hard-earned money to watch their team, are in the present and not paying to watch a matinee!

But at this rate, where there is nothing good about the present and the future looks bleak [19 points behind Liverpool after 17 games] and the best has to come from the past, the supposed ‘Special One’ will soon fade into a ‘Special Past’.