Cameroon (2-4 pen) Ratings: How Super Falcons players fared in Semi-Final

The Super Falcons of Nigeria dug deep on Tuesday before they could qualify for the final of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Indisputably, Rivers Angels shot stopper, Tochukwu Oluehi, was the heroine as the Super Falcons overcame the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 4-2 on penalties to also seal their place at next year’s World Cup in France.

While we wait to see how it will pan out in the final game against South Africa, on the scale of 1-10, PREMIUM TIMES rates the performance of the Super Falcons players in Tuesday’s fiercely contested semi-final.

Tochukwu Oluehi 9

Unlike in previous games where she had very little to do, the Rivers Angels shot-stopper was kept busy and she did not disappoint; producing stunning saves in the game.

With her brilliant cum crucial save in the shootouts, Oluehi gets the top accolade

Josephine Chukwunonye 7

Quite diligent in her primary duties at the backline, she also pushed forward when needed. 7/10

Ebere Ngozi 8

Ebere made a couple of threatening moves; whipping in crosses and also covered up when needed.

Osinachi Ohale 7

The hard-playing defender, like always, formed a formidable pairing with Onome Ebi at the heart of the Nigeria defence and she did quite well.

Onome Ebi: 8

She led by example marshalling the back line of the Falcons very well; giving virtually no space to the Cameroonians.

Rita Chikwelu 7

The veteran did make her presence felt more, compared to the earlier group games. She, however, found it hard against the very physical approach of the Indomitable Lionesses.

Halimatu Ayinde 7

She put in a good shift, winning tackles with timely interceptions and much more. She gave another tireless performance.

Ngozi Okobi 6

Not the very best of displays but above average.

Francisca Ordega 6

The winger could not penetrate through the wall of defence of the Cameroonian but still did her best

Asisat Oshoala 7

Not much of a threat up front but was quite commendable how she often falls back to help the defence once the need arose.

Desire Oparanozie 5

Though the striker was not fed the ball as she would expect, she did make the best use of the very few that came her way.

The Substitutes

Rasheedat Ajibade 6

The youngster could not impose her game on the big Cameroon Ladies but nonetheless, she showed flashes of brilliance.

Anam Imo 6

Worked quite hard having gotten the nod to replace Ordega

Amarachi Okoronkwo 6

A decent performance by the Nasarawa Amazons playmaker.