Five insights gleaned from Falcons’ 4-0 win over Zambia

Eight-time African champions, the Falcons, started their redemption journey on Wednesday with a well-deserved 4-0 win over Zambia. Though it was not a vintage performance, the players were properly attuned for the task and got the job done. But that was it – they got the job done.

And with South Africa hitting Equatorial Guinea for seven – another win against the two-time winners on Saturday should guarantee a safe passage to the semi-final. Looking ahead to the task of making at least the top three in the tournament to qualify for next year’s World Cup – here are five things we saw.

Why are they playing 4-5-1?

The most successful managers devise tactics to fit the available players and their strengths; but it seems Thomas Dennerby wants to fit the players to his preferred system.

Though it can be argued that Asisat Osoala playing from the right flank would free her to make runs in behind opponents’ defences but it also takes her out of the direct course to goal. If the Swede switches to a 4-4-2, he can use Rasheedat Ajibade from the right flank and make the team more offensively effective.

A front two of Osoala and Desire Oparanozie would be a frightening prospect for any defence on the African continent.

Ayinde and Chikwelu look incompatible

Halimatu Ayinde and Rita Chikwelu are supposed to be the double defensive pivot for the team. But one can count how many tackles the duo won against the Zambian team.

They were askance most often, which led to them being caught out on break aways. This defect was not dire on Wednesday because the Zambians had no great offensive impetus; but if not corrected for the second round, the dream of France 2019 will quickly evaporate.

Non-usage of Osoala’s speed

Asisat Osoala is the fastest player in the Nigerian team but so many times during the matches against South Africa and Zambia, the player was seen loitering in her own half of the pitch.

The midfielders are also trying to give her balls to her feet when a lob into space would give the speedster the chance to run away from her marker. With so much speed to burn, Osoala should be playing on the shoulder of the last defender, looking to exploit any gap or laxity in concentration.

Team looks technically deficient

The ability to receive a pass and lay on the ball for a teammate is a basic technical skill but for the first 30 minutes at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, the Falcons looked like they just met for the first time.

Halimatu Ayinde was the greatest culprit, misplacing very easy passes and either hitting them too long or too short. The movement of the players also looks quite suspect and they had serious challenges of putting together more than three passes immediately they passed the halfway line.

Use the whole squad

While Dennerby has so far plumped for a very experienced starting 11, the defect of a lack of speed is apparent for all to see.

The change in momentum and thrust changed when the trio of Josephine Chukwunonye, Amarachi Okoronkwo and Rasheedat Ajibade were introduced in the second half. They brought verve and speed into the forward areas plus an inventiveness that is a direct product of youth.

Against Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, he should introduce more of these players into the fray to refresh the team and keep the supposed first 11 on their toes.