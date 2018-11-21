Player Rating: How Nigerian players fared against Uganda

The Ugandans were resolute though they failed to threaten the Eagles with Daniel Akpeyi virtually on holiday throughout the encounter.

For Gernot Rohr, the encounter showed the Eagles had a home option at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, which was unbelievably filled to capacity for a mere friendly.

The players chosen gave their best even though the pitch could have been better [with some watering] and 19-year-old Samuel Chukwueze showed the Eagles have another Emmanuel Amuneke in the making.

Daniel Akpeyi90Absolutely on holidays throughout the encounter. The Chippa United goal tender would have wanted some action to prove he is good enough for the Eagles.6/10
Semi Ajayi90The Rotherham United defender proved he is a good addition to the Eagles with Rohr not trusting any NPFL-based defender. Neat and tidy with his distribution which makes him a great asset playing from the back.6.5/10
John Ogu88Ogu was caught out of position on some occasions but playing out of position caused that anomaly. Reverted to his normal space in the second half and improved.6/10
Brian Idowu90There are so many questions concerning Idowu’s performance and his place in the new Super Eagles. Many will remain unconvinced by the showing against Uganda.5.5/10
Jamilu Collins90Growing in experience but showed serious gaps in his one-to-one matchups. Too many times, he allowed his opponents to get away and advance on his goal but he was great going forward.5.5/10
Oghenekaro Etebo90Maybe it was the pitch but the former Warri Wolves failed to bring his A-game to Asaba on Tuesday.5.5/10
Mikel Agu90A workhorse performance from the Vitoria Setubal midfielder that should have been capped with a goal. This may have convinced Rohr that he deserves a spot in a 23-man Eagles’ squad.6.5/10
Alex Iwobi74Better than the showing against South Africa but still not convincing enough. The Arsenal man seems to be holding back – maybe waiting for real competitive matches.6/10
Samuel Chukwueze45A bright spot who showed great self-confidence in wanting to take on his marker at every opportunity. The left-footed forward also showed he is not afraid to shoot after cutting inside the pitch. Definitely one for the future.7/10
Ahmed Musa ©68As busy as ever with overflowing confidence. Musa can further improve his game if he can instill calm in himself immediately he gets 10 – 15m from the opponent’s box.6/10
Victor Osimhen45Wanting to impress the crowd and his manager took too much out of Osimhen’s performance. He looks ready but he needs to develop the confidence that great scorers have in their own abilities.5.5/10
Isaac success45Used his hulking physique to great advantage and had some sniff at the Ugandan goal. Success, if he wants to succeed in this Eagles’ team, must understand that he needs to score consistently.5/10
Samuel Kalu45Kalu can become the Eagles’ arrowhead for the immediate future if he starts taking right decisions a majority of the time. Can dribble, is fast but can get carried away with dribbling past defenders. He needs to learn to take this to the opponent’s box where the damage can be easily measured.6/10
William Troost-Ekong45The organiser did not have much to do in his 45-minute cameo though he tried to launch attacks with lobbed balls, which were not too accurate a majority of the time.                                5/10
Henry Onyekuru16Another one trying too much to impress and score. Rohr has work to do on this lad if he will fulfill his undoubted talents in the Eagles.5/10
Kelechi Iheanacho7N/A
Gernot RohrRohr has so many talents to choose from, he must be thanking destiny which brought him to Nigeria. His main task as the team prepares for the Nations Cup will be to ensure he can create a family of 23 players.6/10

