Player Rating: How Nigerian players fared against Uganda

Related News

The Ugandans were resolute though they failed to threaten the Eagles with Daniel Akpeyi virtually on holiday throughout the encounter.

For Gernot Rohr, the encounter showed the Eagles had a home option at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, which was unbelievably filled to capacity for a mere friendly.

The players chosen gave their best even though the pitch could have been better [with some watering] and 19-year-old Samuel Chukwueze showed the Eagles have another Emmanuel Amuneke in the making.