Player Rating: How Nigerian players fared against South Africa

Related News

The referee on Saturday, Bakary Gassama from the Gambia, arguably Africa’s best, was the major talking point after denying the Super Eagles two clear goals – one in the first half from Kelechi Iheanacho and another in the second half from Ahmed Musa.

At the end of the match, the Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by their South African host.

The Super Eagles though did not do or show enough to get the victory even though they scored first – an own goal.

The Eagles with the one point gained finished the day as Group E leaders and a ticket to Cameroon 2019.

Against their determined South African opponent, the performance of the Nigerian players varied between poor and very good.