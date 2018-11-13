WAUG: UNIPORT emerges overall winner at 14th games

University of Port Harcourt on Monday emerged the overall winner of the 14th West Africa University Games hosted by the institution in Port Harcourt.

The university won the 13-day competition with 75 gold, 36 silver and 24 bronze medals to top the medals table.

University of Lagos came second with 16 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals, while University of Cape Coast, Ghana, won nine gold, three silver and four bronze medals to finish third.

The final medals table at the games obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that 36 universities, which participated at the just concluded collegiate sports fiesta collectively won 462 medals.

The medals table at the games is displayed as follows:

Final Medal Table