WAUG: UNIPORT emerges overall winner at 14th games

University of Port Harcourt on Monday emerged the overall winner of the 14th West Africa University Games hosted by the institution in Port Harcourt.
The university won the 13-day competition with 75 gold, 36 silver and 24 bronze medals to top the medals table.
University of Lagos came second with 16 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals, while University of Cape Coast, Ghana, won nine gold, three silver and four bronze medals to finish third.
The final medals table at the games obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that 36 universities, which participated at the just concluded collegiate sports fiesta collectively won 462 medals.
The medals table at the games is displayed as follows:
Final Medal Table
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1st University of Port Harcourt
|75
|36
|24
|135
|2nd University of Lagos
|16
|24
|16
|56
|3rd University of Cape Coast Ghana
|9
|3
|4
|16
|4th Obafemi Awolowo University
|8
|3
|7
|18
|5th Bayero University Kano
|6
|7
|9
|22
|6th University of Ghana (LEGON)
|5
|12
|21
|38
|7th University of Development Studies Ghana
|5
|5
|6
|16
|8th University of Ilorin
|5
|2
|10
|17
|9th University of Benin
|3
|12
|9
|24
|10th Nile University of Nigeria
|3
|8
|4
|15
|11th Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka
|2
|3
|5
|10
|12th Niger Delta University
|2
|3
|1
|6
|13th Kwara State University
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14th University of Nigeria Nsukka
|1
|5
|5
|11
|15th Federal University of Technology Akure
|1
|3
|1
|5
|16th Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta
|1
|2
|5
|8
|17th University of Uyo
|1
|2
|4
|7
|18th University of Ibadan
|1
|1
|9
|11
|19th Kaduna State University of Science and Techno
|1
|1
|2
|4
|20th Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21st Delta State University
|0
|3
|6
|9
|22nd Lagos State University
|0
|3
|4
|7
|23rd Olabisi Onabanjo University
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24th Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University
|0
|2
|1
|3
|25th Benue State University
|0
|1
|4
|5
|26th University of Maiduguri
|0
|1
|3
|4
|27th Federal University of Technology Owerri
|0
|1
|1
|2
|28th Nasarawa State University, Keffi
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28th Federal University of Petroleum Resources
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30th University of Calabar 0 0 2 2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31st Imo State University
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32nd University of Abuja
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33rd Rivers State University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33rd University of Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33rd Akwa Ibom State University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33rd Federal University of Technology Niger State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|148
|147
|167
|462