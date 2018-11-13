WAUG: UNIPORT emerges overall winner at 14th games

University of Port Harcourt on Monday emerged the overall winner of the 14th West Africa University Games hosted by the institution in Port Harcourt.

The university won the 13-day competition with 75 gold, 36 silver and 24 bronze medals to top the medals table.

University of Lagos came second with 16 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals, while University of Cape Coast, Ghana, won nine gold, three silver and four bronze medals to finish third.

The final medals table at the games obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that 36 universities, which participated at the just concluded collegiate sports fiesta collectively won 462 medals.

The medals table at the games is displayed as follows:

Final Medal Table
GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1st  University of Port Harcourt

 

 75 36 24 135
2nd  University of Lagos

 

 16 24 16 56
3rd  University of Cape Coast Ghana 9

 

 3 4 16
4th  Obafemi Awolowo University

 

 8 3 7 18
5th  Bayero University Kano 6 7 9 22
6th  University of Ghana (LEGON)

 

 5 12 21 38
7th  University of Development Studies Ghana

 

 5 5 6 16
8th  University of Ilorin

 

 5 2 10 17
9th  University of Benin

 

 3 12 9 24
10th  Nile University of Nigeria

 

 3 8 4 15
11th  Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka

 

 2 3 5 10
12th  Niger Delta University

 

 2 3 1 6
13th  Kwara State University 2 0 0 2
14th  University of Nigeria Nsukka 1 5 5 11
15th  Federal University of Technology Akure

 

 1 3 1 5
16th  Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta 1 2 5 8
17th  University of Uyo 1 2 4 7
18th  University of Ibadan

 

 1 1 9 11
19th  Kaduna State University of Science and Techno 1 1 2 4
20th  Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma

 

 1 0 0 1
21st  Delta State University

 

 0 3 6 9
22nd  Lagos State University

 

 0 3 4 7
23rd  Olabisi Onabanjo University

 

 0 2 2 4
24th  Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University

 

 0 2 1 3
25th  Benue State University

 

 0 1 4 5
26th  University of Maiduguri

 

 0 1 3 4
27th  Federal University of Technology Owerri

 

 0 1 1 2
28th  Nasarawa State University, Keffi

 

 0 1 0 1
28th  Federal University of Petroleum Resources

 

 0 1 0 1
30th  University of Calabar  0  0  2  2

 

 0 0 2 2
31st  Imo State University

 

 0 0 1 1
32nd  University of Abuja

 

 0 0 1 1
33rd  Rivers State University

 

 0 0 0 0
33rd  University of Sierra Leone

 

 0 0 0 0
33rd  Akwa Ibom State University

 

 0 0 0 0
33rd  Federal University of Technology Niger State

 

 0 0 0 0
148

 

 147 167 462

 

 

 

 

 

