Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. City v Man. Utd @Etihad Stadium @5:30pm on Nov.11

How do you call this one? City are scoring goals in every conceivable manner and are even getting the help of referees while Jose Mourinho has masterminded a mini-resurgence by pipping Bournemouth and Juventus with late winning goals and this has been achieved without the hulking Romelu Lukaku.

Will Mourinho play on the counter or on the front foot, emboldened by anew found confidence in getting United’s best players on the pitch? Everyone knows how City will play – dominate possession and make the Etihad pitch as wide as possible but will United become the first side ever to beat a Pep Guardiola side in two consecutive games on home ground?

David Silva told his side’s website that he believes United will come to the Etihad with respect for City in their heads but Mourinho is anything but respectful especially where it concerns a main rival like Guardiola.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]; Man. Utd [W-W-W-L-D]

Head to head

Sat 07/04/18 PRL Man. City 2 – 3 Man. Utd

Sun 10/12/17 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 2 Man. City

Fri 21/07/17 ICC Man. Utd 2 – 0 Man. City

Thu 27/04/17 PRL Man. City 0 – 0 Man. Utd

Wed 26/10/16 LEC Man. Utd 1 – 0 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 3-1 Man. Utd

AC Milan v Juventus @San Siro @8:30 on Nov.11

AC Milan have been completely ‘married’ by Juventus in their last five confrontations but the Rossoneri are slowly rising with Gennaro Gattuso at the helm even though there are still complaints about the manner in which his team plays.

Juventus are coming off the back of their first defeat this season and must be wary of Gonzalo Higuain [though he is an injury doubt], who was pushed into Milan’s hands after the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Milan must also be wary that they do not become cannon fodder for reprisal attacks from the defending champions, who will be hurting for allowing Manchester United steal all three points off them last Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Milan, new injuries to key players like Mateo Musacchio, Hakan Calhanoglu and Patrick Cutrone may hamper their chances of getting a win.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-W-W-L-L]; Juventus [L-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

Wed 09/05/18 COI Juventus 4 – 0 AC Milan

Sat 31/03/18 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 AC Milan

Sat 28/10/17 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Juventus

Fri 10/03/17 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

Wed 25/01/17 COI Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

Prediction: AC Milan 1-3 Juventus

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich @Signal-Iduna-Park @6:30pm on November 10

Dortmund were unable to lay a glove on Bayern last season and finished the season in fourth place, 29 points behind winners, Bayern.

This season, Lucien Favre has brought joy back to the Yellow Wall with some swashbuckling from his young team while Bayern have seen a bit of wobble and are four points behind Dortmund at the moment.

A win for Dortmund increases that gap to seven but a Bayern win means it reduces to one; so it is a match to lay down a marker. After a first loss in the season in all competitions, Dortmund will be hoping to take advantage of a Bayern side, not firing on all cylinders just as Axel Witsel told Bundesliga.com, “Bayern are Bayern, they’re always strong.”

Their early season form has not been as good as in recent years. ”But Bayern veteran, Thomas Muller, believes, “Dortmund have become Bayern’s main competitors in the last five, six, seven, eight years.

“That will, of course, be the case once again on Saturday. The situation may have been a bit different in recent years. We’ve rarely been behind in terms of points when playing in Dortmund. That’s why it’s very special and an important match for us.”

It is definitely an important match for both sides.

Current Form: Dortmund [L-W-W-D-W]; Bayern [W-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 31/03/18 BUN Bayern 6 – 0 Dortmund

Wed 20/12/17 DFP Bayern 2 – 1 Dortmund

Sat 04/11/17 BUN Dortmund 1 – 3 Bayern

Sat 05/08/17 SUC Dortmund 2 – 2 Bayern

Wed 26/04/17 DFP Bayern 2 – 3 Dortmund

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Bayern

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid @Abanca-Balaídos @8:45pm on Nov.11

This is an awkward test for Santiago Solari and his Real Madrid team. Having gone unexposed through three consecutive matches, scoring 11 goals, Solari will enhance his chances at getting the Madrid job full-time if he leaves Balaidos with all three points.

Celta possess a lot of players that can hurt Madrid’s back-line. Iago Aspas is a very tricky forward and scores all kinds of goals while they possess physical power in Maximiliano Gomez and speed through Pione Sisto.

Sergio Ramos has to concentrate for all 90 minutes whilst not allowing himself to be lured into physical battles against Gomez. Karim Benzema has recently found his goal scoring touch and Solari will be hoping he does not lose that on Sunday.

Current Form: Celta Vigo [D-D-W-L-L]; Real Madrid [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

Sat 12/05/18 LAL Real Madrid 6 – 0 Celta Vigo

Sun 07/01/18 LAL Celta Vigo 2 – 2 Real Madrid

Wed 17/05/17 LAL Celta Vigo 1 – 4 Real Madrid

Wed 25/01/17 CDR Celta Vigo 2 – 2 Real Madrid

Wed 18/01/17 CDR Real Madrid 1 – 2 Celta Vigo

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid