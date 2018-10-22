VIDEOS: Onuachu nets first hat trick, Osimhen nets brace

Related News

Onuachu nets historic hat-trick

Two metre-tall forward, Paul Onuachu, scored his first ever European hat-trick for FC Midtjylland in their 4-1 away win over Nordsjaelland last Saturday. Never capped by the Super Eagles, the 24-year-old scored his first ever hat trick in Europe since his arrival in 2013.

His first goal was a tap in after a blistering 60m run by Gustav Wikheim- that was in the 33rd minute. His second came on 53 minutes and it was another close finish after good work by Awer Mabil down the right.

His historic third arrived on 78 minutes and it was the best of the lot as he received a ball on the edge of the box and produced a curling effort past the goalkeeper. FC Midtjylland are top of the league table after 12 games with 28 points and Onuachu has scored eight times already.

Osimhen nets dramatic late winner

FIFA U-17 World Cup top scorer, Victor Osimhen, has hit the ground running in Belgium, hoping to make up for lost time, spent at Bundesliga side, Wolfsburg.

The 19-year-old, on loan at Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi, scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to save his side from a possible defeat. He scored the equaliser on 85 minutes from a rebound and then added his second, the winner, with a towering header in the fifth minute of added on time to condemn Zulte-Waregem to the bottom of the Belgian league.

Charleroi are eighth on the table after 11 games with 14 points while Osimhen has now scored four goals in six league appearances.

Eduok chasing best goal scoring season

Super Eagles forward, Emem Eduok scored again at the weekend to help Kasimpasa to a 5-0 rout of bottom-of-the-table Akhisarspor. It was a continuation of the good form he has shown in the new season.

Eduok scored the fifth goal in the 78th minute when he latched on to a poor headed backpass and rounded the goalkeeper to make it five goals for the season that is just nine weeks old.

Eduok will now be hopeful of getting the best goal-scoring season under his belt. His best ever goals return had been seven goals in the 2017/18 season. The 24-year-old would also be hoping that his goals will help get him into the Super Eagles for the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa next month.

Odey scores third league goal.

Former MFM striker, Stephen Odey, scored his third league goal of the season on Sunday. His team, FC Zurich, let slip a two-goal lead at home to Young Boys to end the match 3-3.

Odey got the first in the seventh minute when he capitalised on miscommunication between two defenders and raced away to sidefoot past the goalkeeper. FC Zurich are third on the table with 17 points from 11 games, 11 points off Young Boys.