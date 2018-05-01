Real Madrid v Bayern Munich: Zidane hoping Los Blancos don’t choke again

Related News

Last time out, Real Madrid survived the Juventus scare by the skin of their noses. Against Bayern, Zinedine Zidane will hope there is no repeat of that choke scenario.

In that huge scare, Juventus got the three goals that wiped out Real’s first leg advantage – against Bayern; the lead is just the one goal. A worry for Bayern’s interim manager, Jupp Heynckes, is that his team’s main source of goals, Robert Lewandowski, has not scored in his last four UEFA Champions League matches. From their training sessions, Heynckes could go with two big target men having seen the trouble his team caused the defending champions last week.

Plethora of injuries

The two sides are hampered by injuries to first-teamers with Bayern suffering more.

In the first leg, Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng limped off the pitch while Real will be without the services of their energetic right back, Daniel Carvajal.

Heynckes would have felt more confident if he could call on Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer, and Arturo Vidal, but all three are unavailable while Zidane may need replacements for Isco and Raphael Varane while the returning Nacho is still match rusty.

Always a chance for Bayern

Even though Zidane’s team scores a lot of goals they also look defensively shambolic at times. The goal conceded in Munich last week was from a basic training manual as Joshua Kimmich had the whole length of the right flank to gallop into. They are conceding a goal every 76 minutes in the Champions League and last kept a clean sheet against Juventus on April 3.

Stats Real Madrid Bayern Munich Chances Created 161 159 Shot Accuracy 0.52 0.47 Errors Leading to Goals 2 2 Goals Scored 28 24 Goals Conceded 13 10

Current form: Real Madrid [W-W-D-W-L]; Bayern [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

25/04/18 UCL Bayern Munich 1 – 2 Real Madrid

18/04/17 UCL Real Madrid 4 – 2 Bayern Munich

12/04/17 UCL Bayern Munich 1 – 2 Real Madrid

04/08/16 ICC Bayern Munich 0 – 1 Real Madrid

05/08/15 AUC Bayern Munich 1 – 0 Real Madrid

Words before the war

“The key for us – and what we have to do – is think about winning the game and go onto the pitch wanting to do that. We need to go out to score quickly and that’s what we’ll try to do.” – Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid Manager

“All managers have to have a game plan before an important match. We’ve all got strategies. I’ve always approached the games I’ve managed with a strategy and that’s the way I work. That won’t change this time around.” – Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Manager