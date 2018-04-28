Four Matches To Watch: Elephants march against Akwa United, Wenger says goodbye to Old Trafford

Related News

Enyimba v Akwa Utd @UJ Esuene Stadium @4pm on April 28

Enyimba are on an eight-match unbeaten run though Paul Aigbogun will be seriously looking at how to turn the draws into wins by scoring more goals. With just 14 goals in 16 matches and seven points off the leaders, Lobi Stars, Sunday is a great opportunity to move above their opponents, Akwa United. The Abdu Maikaba-tutored Akwa United have been dumped out of Africa and will be facing league business very seriously from now on, which makes them a very dangerous side. United have lost five matches away but also have one away win already this season. Enyimba might need to score more than one goal to win this one.

Current Form: Enyimba [W-D-D-D-D]; Akwa Utd [W-W-L-L-L]

Head to head

02/07/17 NPF Akwa Utd 1 – 0 Enyimba

09/02/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Akwa Utd

27/08/16 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Akwa Utd

24/04/16 NPF Akwa Utd 0 – 1 Enyimba

05/08/15 NPF Akwa Utd 2 – 2 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Akwa United

Man. Utd v Arsenal @Old Trafford @4:30pm on April 29

Arsene Wenger’s last match at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager could turn out to be a hellish one after their exertions on Thursday against Atletico, a match they dominated but were eventually pegged back. Against his arch-nemesis, Jose Mourinho, who has said all the right things concerning Wenger’s departure, the French manager will be seeking a vibrant good-bye. United need three more points to guarantee their top-four place as he prepares his team for next month’s FA Cup final against Chelsea. Mourinho revealed, ““Everybody’s fine. I have 22 players and apart from Romero as a goalkeeper, everyone is fit to play.”

This means Alexis Sanchez can face his former side while the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be unable to do the same. Wenger however said it would be strange for Arsenal to play against Sanchez. “The only thing that has not changed is the colour, that’s still red,” Wenger told Arsenal’s official website.

“It’s strange for me to see him in a different shirt because he had a strong bond with the club and of course he was here for a few years. He did extremely well for us.” What would be strange is if Arsenal beat United at Old Trafford but you never know!

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-W-L-W-W]; Arsenal [D-W-L-D-W]

Head to head

02/12/17 PRL Arsenal 1 – 3 Man. Utd

07/05/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Man. Utd

19/11/16 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 1 Arsenal

28/02/16 PRL Man. Utd 3 – 2 Arsenal

04/10/15 PRL Arsenal 3 – 0 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-1 Arsenal

Inter Milan v Juventus @San Siro @7:45pm on April 28

Inter cannot be kings but can become kingmakers and it is in the Derby d’Italia at the San Siro, where all these could happen. The point gained away to Juventus last December was supposed to be the watershed but with four matches left in the season, all Luciano Spalletti and his Inter team can aspire to is qualify to play Champions League football next season. So they need these three points to stay in the hunt while Masimmiliano Allegri’s Juve need the three points to stay ahead of Napoli. The stakes could not be higher.

Current Form: Inter Milan [W-W-D-L-D]; Juventus [L-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

09/12/17 SEA Juventus 0 – 0 Inter Milan

05/02/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 Inter Milan

18/09/16 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 1 Juventus

02/03/16 COI Inter Milan 3 – 0 Juventus

28/02/16 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 Inter Milan

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Juventus

Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona @De Riazor @7:45pm on April 29

Deportivo have four matches to save their top-league status just as Andres Iniesta starts his goodbye campaign after revealing on Friday he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. Clarence Seedorf is finally getting his message across and his team is unbeaten in their last four, scoring six goals and conceding four. For the Catalans, they should win La Liga at a canter from hereon but are still not mathematically sure with El Clasico looming next weekend.

Current Form: Deportivo La Coruna [D-D-W-W-L]; Barcelona [W-D-W-L-W]

Head to head

17/12/17 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Deportivo

12/03/17 LAL Deportivo 2 – 1 Barcelona

15/10/16 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Deportivo

20/04/16 LAL Deportivo 0 – 8 Barcelona

12/12/15 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Deportivo

Prediction: Deportivo 1-3 Barcelona