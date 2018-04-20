Wenger and the long road to Arsenal good-bye

Related News

It has happened. It is not April Fools day people; Wenger is actually stepping down after 22 years as the Gunner saddler.

Arsene Wenger will step down from his post as Arsenal Manager at the end of the 2017/18 season. Relief or trepidation?

On April 20, five months shy of 22 years from his unveiling as Arsenal’s Manager, an announcement on the club website reads: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger began.

It must have hurt; it would have riled, but in the end, it must have felt about right. Finally, Wenger took his own advice. “We live in a society that wants always change,” he said in 2017. Arsenal and the football world now have that change.

Wenger paid a high price for Arsenal – choosing the Gunners over his wife and daughter. He revealed in an interview in 2008 how he had promised to leave football in 2013, but could not, which led to an amicable separation from Annie, his wife and the mother of his daughter, in 2015.

Here we are in 2018, and the 68-year-old’s first love continues to be coaching football even though the toxic situation at Arsenal finally wore him out.

Wenger continued in his goodbye statement:

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”

Wenger is undoubtedly a revolutionary and history maker. In the end, it was the heights of excellence that he wrought that catalysed his decline.

He led the revolution in dieting and training when he arrived England in 1996, and also led his team unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 season. Also, he bought players on the cheap and sold high. Players like Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka, Kolo Toure, Gael Clichy, etc. came in at relatively cheap prices but were sold for great profits when they left.

Just like it happened to Manchester United in 2013, Arsenal fans must be ready for some turbulence ahead. When Alex Ferguson left United, he left them as English Premier League (EPL) champions, Wenger will be leaving the Emirates with at best a sixth position in the league and maybe the UEFA Europa League title.

The neutrals will be praying for this – it would be the perfect exit after all the heartaches. Maybe, just maybe, the players would rouse themselves for one last hurrah for a manager that defended their shortcomings as if it were his own.

“This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport,” Stan Kroenke told Arsenal’s official website. It would have been difficult because the Arsenal model – not spending too much money and making the UEFA Champions League, without winning it was a win-win situation for the manager and owner.

“One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsène [Wenger] has brought to the club on and off the pitch,” Kroenke continued.

“His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched,” Kroenke added.

Inscrutable, defiant, long-suffering and unyielding are some of the characteristics that defined Wenger. He will forever be accused of ‘molly-cuddling’ some of his players but one thing that cannot be taken away is the fact that he was a good man manager.

His place in Arsenal history is particularly bogged by his inability to win the English Premier League since 2004 and now the #WengerOut campaign has finally won.

This is hoping Gunners will not miss the suave nature of their football professor so much and hanker after a clone. They must be ready, rougher days may be ahead!