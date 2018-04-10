Manchester City can emulate three great UCL comebacks

Related News

As Manchester City prepare to stage a minor miracle by clawing back a three-goal deficit to Liverpool on Tuesday at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola would have used the example of some great comebacks in the UEFA Champions League to further motivate his players.

Barcelona 6 -1 PSG [First leg: PSG 4-0 Barcelona]

Barcelona had been comprehensively dismantled at the Parc des Princes 4-0 with the second leg expected to be a stroll. Unai Emery’s team then contrived to hand Barcelona a memorable night at the Nou Camp. It was not supposed to happen and even in the 80th minute, PSG were still looking good but three goals in a frenzied seven minutes – the last by Sergi Roberto with almost the last kick of the match sealed a memorable 6-5 aggregate win for the Catalans.

Chelsea 4-1 Napoli [First leg: Napoli 3-1 Chelsea]

This was a comeback and some because it went into extra time. The 2011/12 round of 16 tie between Napoli and Chelsea set the stage for the Blues to go all the way and win a first UEFA Champions League title. Losing the first leg 3-1 was bad enough but after racing into a two-goal lead by the 47th minute , they were pegged back by a Gokhan Inler goal on 75 minutes. It took a penalty scored by Frank Lampard to drag the game into extra time where Branislav Ivanovic scored the fourth goal to take Chelsea into the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich 6 -1 Porto [First leg: Porto 3-1 Bayern Munich]

It was another 6-1 demolition that took Bayern Munich, coached by Guardiola, past Porto in the 2014/15 quarter-finals. The Portuguese team had won the first leg 3-1 but the Bavarians were in no-handbrakes mode and wiped out Porto’s advantage in the first 23 minutes with headed goals from Thiago Alcantara and Jerome Boateng. Three more goals were scored in a pulsating first half by Thomas Muller and a brace from Robert Lewandowski.