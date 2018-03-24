Poland 0 – 1 Nigeria : Five things we saw from a ‘professional’ Eagles

Related News

The Super Eagles without Mikel Obi polished off Poland 1-0 on Friday to show that their 4-2 win over Argentina last November was no fluke.

Gernot Rohr decided to start Joel Obi, who last played for Nigeria almost four years ago, and Francis Uzoho started his first match in his second cap. The performance before a 40,000-strong crowd at the Stadium Miejski showed five distinct qualities that are below:

A thoroughly professional Europeanised performance

The Super Eagles had one shot on target in 90 minutes and it was the penalty kick from Victor Moses. The Poles had one chance and one-half chance in open play and both fell to Robert Lewandowski. First, he hit the base of the post under great pressure from William Troost-Ekong in the seventh minute and in the 55th minute when he went one-on-one with Uzoho, who smothered the attempt. Rohr said, “We were lucky to have won this game against a very solid Polish side.”

Eagles can win ugly

The match was one of constant tacking and fouling. Poland, in their preparation, were ready for the physical battle and unwittingly Shehu Abdullahi exacerbated that position when his trailing hand hit Karol Linetty in the face and subsequently had to be substituted. Grzegorz Krychowiak and Linetty’s substitute Jacek Goralski, took up the gauntlet but found formidable opponents in Joel Obi and Wilfred Ndidi. The match produced 33 fouls, 18 suffered by Poland and 15 for Nigeria though the niggles and bites were much more. Referee Michael Oliver showed just two yellow cards but if it had been a truly competitive match, that figure would have risen to double figures.

Stat Poland Nigeria Shots on Target 6 0 Attempted Shots 6 6 Possession 0.56 0.44 Corner Kicks 9 2 Fouls 15 18

Uzoho and Obi show polished performances

The 19-year-old goalkeeper was a bundle of nerves when the game kicked off even though Poland did nothing attacking wise in the first five minutes. When the attacks came, Uzoho was caught undecided in making swift decisions but as the game progressed, his confidence grew and he communicated more effectively with his defensive partners. Rohr will be glad to have called up Joel Obi as he showed the mobility and tenacity that will doubtless enhance the Eagles’ midfield. Making a comeback after almost four years away took intelligence to blend with the team after three days of training together.

Defending set pieces and committing cheap fouls is still an Achilles heel

The only time the Eagles were in real danger of conceding a goal was when the Poles had corner kicks and free kicks around the box. Twice Artur Jędrzejczyk got on the end of crosses but could not direct his header powerfully. Uzoho made a save on one and the other bounced and cleared the crossbar. Shehu Abdullahi and Brian Idowu also tried to compensate for runners in behind them by fouling before the box – on another day the Eagles could have been punished more seriously. In his post-match interview, Rohr agreed when he said, “They created some big opportunities to score and were dangerous from set pieces that we found difficult to cope with.”

The high press must be fine-tuned

The Eagles pressed the Poles into going long and making mistakes but one time when Poland got free of that press, they created their best chance to score in the 55th minute through Lewandowski. The press, despite being a good tactic, must be total – not half-hearted. If one player decides to hold back and not join the horde could see a breakaway situation for the opponent. The whole team has to move as a unit forward so that gaps are not created between the forwards, the midfielders, and the defenders.

Gernot Rohr showed all his abilities in organising and putting forward a template to stifle a good side from accomplishing their purpose. He is also developing a team of players that understand the system employed and how to defend and attack as a unit. He believes there are still steps to be taken as properly captured by the manager. “This team is a young team but also a team of leaders. If we stay humble and continue to work hard to improve our play we have huge potentials, but beating 2 FIFA top 10 teams in friendlies doesn’t mean we are now World Cup favourites.” Everybody, keep your feet on the ground as one thing is certain, the Eagles will not be disgraced in Russia!